The Fyre Festival Documentary We've All Been Waiting Gets Its First Teaser Trailer

Ah, Fyre Festival — the train wreck of a music festival that set the internet alight, as a bunch of wannabe-elite influencers and bros with rich parents found themselves stuck on a Bahamian island with next to no shelter and only cheese sandwiches for sustenance. 

The collective's giddy schadenfreude reached a fever pitch as the event wound down, but the drama persisted. We here at Digg even did some of our own investigative reporting on the matter, and organizer Billy McFarland was eventually found guilty of fraud

Well, we're pleased to say that you can live out that perfect millennial mess all over again as Vice and Netflix are dropping a documentary about the imbroglio on January 18: 


 


Eliza is an Associate Video Editor at Digg.

