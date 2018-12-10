The Fyre Festival Documentary We've All Been Waiting Gets Its First Teaser Trailer

Ah, Fyre Festival — the train wreck of a music festival that set the internet alight, as a bunch of wannabe-elite influencers and bros with rich parents found themselves stuck on a Bahamian island with next to no shelter and only cheese sandwiches for sustenance.

The collective's giddy schadenfreude reached a fever pitch as the event wound down, but the drama persisted. We here at Digg even did some of our own investigative reporting on the matter, and organizer Billy McFarland was eventually found guilty of fraud.

Well, we're pleased to say that you can live out that perfect millennial mess all over again as Vice and Netflix are dropping a documentary about the imbroglio on January 18:





Here's an exclusive first look at FYRE, a revealing new doc from VICE Studios about the rapid unraveling of Fyre Festival.



Coming to Netflix on January 18. #netflixfyre pic.twitter.com/4SG6wA4aIZ — VICE (@VICE) December 10, 2018



