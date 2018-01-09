Here's What The Man Who Oversaw The Trump Dossier Told Senators About The FBI's Russia Investigation

Today, Senator Dianne Feinstein released the transcript of Glenn Simpson's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last August. Simpson is the co-founder of Fusion GPS, the research firm that hired Christopher Steele to compile the explosive campaign dossier alleging longstanding ties between Donald Trump and Russia. (You know, the dossier that says that Russian authorities have a tape of Trump being peed on by prostitutes. That explosive dossier.)

TL;DR: The transcript contradicts the Republicans talking point that Steele's dossier is the basis of the FBI's and special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump's relationship with Russia. Here's what's going on.

Glenn Simpson, The Man Who Testified Before The Committee, Wanted The Transcript Released ​

A week ago, on January 2, Fusion GPS founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch published a New York Times op-ed calling on congressional investigators to release transcripts of their testimony about the origins of the Steele dossier. Simpson and Fritsch wrote that the transcripts would refute the conspiracy theory that the Steele dossier is the foundational document of the Mueller investigation.

Republicans have refused to release full transcripts of our firm's testimony, even as they selectively leak details to media outlets on the far right. It's time to share what our company told investigators.

We don't believe the Steele dossier was the trigger for the F.B.I.'s investigation into Russian meddling. As we told the Senate Judiciary Committee in August, our sources said the dossier was taken so seriously because it corroborated reports the bureau had received from other sources, including one inside the Trump camp.

Three days later, last Friday, Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asked the Justice Department to investigate Steele for "potentially false statements about the distribution of claims from the dossier."

Before Today, Democrats And Republicans Were Clashing Over Whether To Release The Transcript

Before Feinstein unilaterally released the transcript, there were questions about whether Republicans would be able to stop Democrats from making the document public. Yesterday, the Washington Post's Greg Sargent outlined the ongoing conflict between Democrats trying to release the transcripts and Republicans trying to keep them under wraps.

[Monday] morning, two Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee — Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.) — sent a letter to GOP committee chair Charles Grassley demanding the release of the transcripts. A Democratic leadership aide tells me that if the GOP majority refuses, Democrats will escalate calls for the transcripts' release in coming days...



Sarah Binder, a congressional scholar at George Washington University, tells me that if Republicans don't release the transcripts, Judiciary Committee Democrats can try to force the issue, by getting recognized to speak on the floor, and then reading the transcripts into the record.



Feinstein Released The Transcript 'To Set The Record Straight'

It turned out that reading the transcript on the floor of the Senate wasn't necessary — Feinstein just went ahead and published it on her Senate website, without Grassley's support but with the support of her Democratic colleagues. She released the following statement:

After speaking with majority and minority committee staff for 10 hours, Glenn Simpson requested the transcript of his interview be released publicly. The American people deserve the opportunity to see what he said and judge for themselves. The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice. The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public.



Simpson Testified That Steele Shared His Findings With The FBI Because He Thought Trump Could Be Blackmailed

In the transcript, Simpson tells the Senate Judiciary Committee that Steele shared his findings with the FBI unilaterally, without encouragement or permission from any of Fusion GPS's clients.

You know, after the first memo, you know, Chris said he was very concerned about whether this represented a national security threat and said he wanted to -- he said he thought we were obligated to tell someone in government, in our government about this information. He thought from his perspective there was an issue -- a security issue about whether a presidential candidate was being blackmailed...



So he proposed to -- he said we should tell the FBI, it's a national security issue. I didn't originally agree or disagree, I just put it off and said I needed to think about it. Then he raised it again with me. I don't remember the exact sequence of these events, but my recollection is that I questioned how we would do that because I don't know anyone there that I could report something like this to and be believed and I didn't really think it was necessarily appropriate for me to do 15 that. In any event, he said don't worry about that, I know the perfect person, I have a contact there, they'll listen to me, they know who I am, I'll take care of it. I said okay. You know, I agreed, it's potentially a crime in progress. So, you know, if we can do that in the most appropriate way, I said it was okay for him to do that.



Simpson's Testimony Shows That The FBI Was Already Investigating Trump When Steele Approached Them

Simpson also testified that Steele told him that the FBI already had some of the same information from a source inside the Trump campaign. This contradicts the Republican theory that the FBI based its investigation on the Steele dossier — the FBI clearly had already started its own investigation at the time that Steele approached them, according to Simpson.

Essentially what he told me was they had other intelligence about this matter from an internal Trump campaign source and that -- that they -- my understanding was that they believed Chris at this point -- that they believed Chris's information might be credible because they had other intelligence that indicated the same thing and one of those pieces of intelligence was a human source from inside the Trump organization...



I don't think this implicates any of the issues to say I think it was a voluntary source, someone who was concerned about the same concerns we had.