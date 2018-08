If victory is within reach of ​Beth Kaylor, you can bet she's gonna reach out and snatch it.

Watch this insane diving play that Kaylor made to win a game for her team, Fury Ultimate:

The game-winning catch by Beth Kaylor #47 in our hard fought battle against the @EuroStarsTour was #SCtop10 worthy! @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/5eA5xUi6ma — Fury Ultimate (@furyultimate) August 20, 2018

Dang. Crazy catch. We also recommend mashing that replay button once more just to admire that amazing throw from Anna Nazarov and... oh no... looks like we've become die-hard women's ultimate frisbee fans! Oh well.

Go Fury.