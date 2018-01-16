Find Out Exactly How Quickly You're Going To Get Frostbite With This Handy Interactive

With Arctic air causing record low temperatures in many parts of the country this winter, many of us have had to come to terms with a basic fact: Being outside when it's super-cold sucks. Not only does it suck, it poses a health risk, because the longer you spend outside in extremely cold temperatures, the more likely you are to get frostbite, which can cause irreversible damage to your skin and even muscles, bones and nerves.

Exactly how long will it take for you to get frostbite when it's, say, 0 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind speed of 20 miles per hour (causing the air to feel like it's –22 degrees)? Before now, you'd have to Google it, or guess, or watch the local news in hopes that the weather person would tell you. But now, thanks to Adam Crahen and Pooja Gandhi of the Data Duo, you can consult a handy interactive chart telling you exactly how long it'll take for your tissues to start degrading in different combinations of air temperature and wind speed. (The answer to the above example is a languorous 23 minutes.)

​For example, when it's 10 degrees above zero, you're never going to get frostbite, no matter how hard the wind is blowing. This may come as a surprise to anyone who's ever experienced high winds when it's 10 degrees out, which definitely make us feel like we're going to die.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/4010a8e9651c4efe984605fb20003212_6bdf0790e40f4596a59bd19c6f61f7cb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Once you get down below zero degrees, though, it doesn't take much wind to make frostbite inevitable. Here are the air temperature and wind speed combinations that lead to frostbite in 12 minutes, ranging from 0 degrees and 45-mile-per-hour winds to –30 degrees and 5-mile-per-hour winds.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6b1d3477ec904889aa2ff34487a52521_6bdf0790e40f4596a59bd19c6f61f7cb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

How cold does it have to be for you to get frostbite within a couple of minutes of being outside? Pretty damn cold — like, windchill of –81 degrees cold.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6cdfe3e8147b449dbfbeca68fe0640ea_6bdf0790e40f4596a59bd19c6f61f7cb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

The next time the temperatures in your area start creeping down around zero, check out the interactive to find out how long you can safely be outside with exposed or inadequately covered skin. And bundle up. That's good advice whether or not you're at imminent risk of frostbite.

[Adam Crahen]