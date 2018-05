Kevin Ebi is a Seattle-based wildlife photographer, and during a recent shoot at the San Juan Island National Historical Park outside Seattle he captured an amazing series of shots showing a fox fighting an airborne bald eagle for a rabbit. Here's the big moment, which Ebi posted to his Instagram:





You can see the whole series of photos over at Ebi's Living Wilderness blog — we just wish he'd captured video too, because they're seriously cool.







[Living Wilderness via PetaPixel]