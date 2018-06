Today in Fox News personalities trying to defend the indefensible: "Fox & Friends​" host Brian Kilmeade suggests that it's okay for President Trump to forcibly separate children from their parents at the border because "these aren't our kids":

.@kilmeade on children who have been split from their parents as a result of Trump administration policy: "Like it or not, these are not our kids. Show them compassion, but it's not like he's doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas. These are people from another country." pic.twitter.com/s24zwyDfNc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 22, 2018

Hmmmm, now what group could Kilmeade possibly be referring to by "our"?

[Fox News via The Cut]