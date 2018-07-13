'Fortnite' Is The Video Game Version Of Instagram

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: How "Fortnite" achieved insane amounts of success, why getting laid off still feels personal and what is causing the decline of the middle child.

There are some 125 million people playing "Fortnite: Battle Royale." As such, writers are trying very hard — myself included! — to explain and understand why a video game has just absolutely captured the attention of millions of teens around the world.

This week, Select All's Brian Feldman, I think, has gotten the closest to fully explaining the allure of "Fortnite." While, yes, it's a free-to-play game from an experience developer who was able to capitalize on a nascent new form of multiplayer gametype and quickly spread it to almost every major gaming platform available. But Feldman makes a crucial point that the most alluring thing about "Fortnite" isn't so much that it's a fun game to play (it is!) but rather its ever-evolving nature makes it more akin to something like Instagram than "Call of Duty."

While True Gamers might decry cosmetic items as frivolous, money-grabbing attempts by developers, "Fornite" has proven that you can create a culture out of them. Constantly adding assortments of costumes to wear, or emotes to earn makes the game feel like more of a conversation, an event to join in rather than a static game to play. Much in the same way that folks use Instagram to build an identity, teens are doing the same with digital clothes in a video game. It's genuinely cool to see.

Telling young folks that they should "follow their passions" or "do what they love" or any sort of aphorism that suggests their choice of mandatory wage labor should come from a place of personal fulfillment seems harmless enough. What's the harm in empowering someone to follow their heart?

The harm, as Sarah Hagi's essay in Hazlitt this week demonstrates, is that when your self-worth is tied up in your career it makes it very difficult to deal with any sort of professional setback. Hagi, who had worked very hard in pursuing a career in writing, like most of us, ended up forming her identity around a career. And when she was the victim of a round of layoffs at a coveted staff position, it was hard for her to accept that it wasn't personal. An industry, a culture spends years talking you up, encouraging you to find success by following your passions — how else is one to interpret a layoff as anything but, "We're sorry, but we ran the numbers and we don't value you enough to justify paying your salary."

And if you don't have a job that's validating this identity you've built for yourself? That's tough.

I think, as valuable as it might be to find satisfaction in the work you do — for our own sanity we need to find ways to find personal fulfillment elsewhere. It's not easy! I think most young folks have spent their entire lives doing things in pursuit of bettering their future position — whether that's trying to get into the best college as possible, or trying to make themselves as an attractive hire out of college, and then finally jumping on the career hamster wheel once they finally do land somewhere — that it's almost impossible to conceive of doing something that doesn't have an impact on their socioeconomic standing. I say this with zero cynicism and all earnestness: Get a hobby! Do something just for the sake of doing it. Make pizza! Go birding! Take up knitting. It might seem arbitrary and dumb, but when works sucks there is nothing better than to just sink yourself into something that is the exact opposite of work.

Adam Sternbergh treatise on middle children in the Cut this week is a bit of an uneasy, if utterly enthralling, read. As most good pieces do, it starts out with identifying a crisis: parents are having less children, and thus, the number of middle children. The central argument of the piece: that less middle children not just a statistical loss, but, rather a cultural one is a tough one to consider!

While Sternbergh acknowledges the suspect science around birth order, it's hard to escape its base appeal. For anyone who grew up with siblings, most of what's been studied about birth order sounds true. And as a way to explain the differences between siblings who've otherwise have grown up in the exact same circumstances, it seems like the only logical explanation.

Where things get iffy is when there are comparisons drawn across all middle children. That all middleborns, or firstborns or lastborns share similar traits seems... unlikely. Will it be a loss that we'll lose the varied perspectives borne out by being born between siblings? Probably! Is it a crisis? Hard to say!

