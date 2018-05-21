What Today's Supreme Court Decision On Forced Arbitration Means For You

This morning, the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision that employers may require employees to settle collective disputes in individual arbitration, thereby barring them from banding together in class-action lawsuits against employers. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote his first majority opinion in the case, Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis, arguing that class-action lawsuits don't qualify as "concerted activities" for the purpose of "mutual aid and protection" under the National Labor Relations Act of 1935. In a scathing dissent read aloud from the bench, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg warned, "The inevitable result of today's decision will be the underenforcement of federal and state statutes designed to advance the well-being of vulnerable workers."

The ruling in Epic Systems Corp. v Lewis is just the latest Supreme Court decision to take the side of corporate interests on the question of arbitration clauses, which by nature favor corporations over individuals. Here's what today's decision means for you, assuming you have ever signed or will ever sign an employment contract.

Employment Arbitration Agreements Bar Workers From Ever Suing Their Employer In Court For Any Reason

Mandatory arbitration agreements are an increasingly popular tool that corporations use to keep from getting sued for wrongdoing. Consumers may agree to arbitration clauses without even being aware of it whenever they use a company's goods or services, and the Supreme Court ruled in 2011 that consumer arbitration agreements that bar consumers from participating in class-action lawsuits are legal. When it comes to employment contracts, employers may force employees to agree to settle any dispute, no matter how egregious, in private arbitration procedures rather than in court, as the Economic Policy Institute explained in a comprehensive report earlier this year:

These mandatory employment arbitration agreements bar access to the courts for all types of legal claims, including employment discrimination and sexual harassment claims based on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, protections for employees with disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act, rights to maternity and medical leaves based on the Family and Medical Leave Act, and entitlements to minimum wages and overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act. If an employment right protected by a federal or state statute has been violated and the affected worker has signed a mandatory arbitration agreement, that worker does not have access to the courts and instead must handle the claim through the arbitration procedure designated in the agreement.



This Case Was Brought By Workers Who Wanted To Collectively Sue Their Employer For Underpaying Them

Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis is actually a combined ruling on three separate cases regarding employment arbitration agreements. The plaintiffs in each of these cases were employees who wished to collectively sue their employers for damages but found that the arbitration clauses in their employment contracts barred them from doing so.



When Sheila Hobson, the main plaintiff, applied for a job at a Murphy Oil gas station in Calera, Ala., in 2008, the company demanded she first agree not to sue should a workplace dispute arise, and instead go to binding arbitration. Hobson agreed and got hired. Two years later, Hobson and three other employees filed a complaint in federal court alleging that Murphy Oil had violated federal labor laws by stiffing them on overtime and off-the-clock labor, including driving around to check prices at competing gas stations. Murphy Oil demanded in a court filing that the workers drop the group legal complaint and individually enter into arbitration, as they had agreed when hired. That led the workers to file an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board over the compulsory binding-arbitration agreement, setting the issue on the path to the Supreme Court.



Arbitration Agreements Greatly Favor Employers Over Employees

A 2015 study found that arbitration procedures disincentivize employees from filing formal complaints against their employers and favor employers over employees in almost every regard.

Alexander Colvin, an expert on arbitration at Cornell University and the author of the report, expects more companies to add these waivers if the Supreme Court declares them legally enforceable. Companies have a significant incentive to do so. In 2015, Colvin found that employees win 21 percent of arbitration cases, compared to 57 percent of cases in state court. (Employees are far less likely to pursue grievances when they're subject to arbitration: Colvin estimates that workers are 50 times likelier to sue than to arbitrate.) Workers also get less money when they're successful: $109,000 in arbitration compared to $575,000 in state court. Colvin says lawyers he speaks with are less likely to represent workers bound by arbitration because they take a share of the damages.

This Decision Stands To Make It Harder For Employees To Fight Back Against Sex Discrimination

Today's ruling comes at a particularly inconvenient time for the #MeToo movement, since arbitration agreements are especially bad for employees who have experienced sex discrimination or harassment.

Class-action lawsuits have been effective in forcing companies to change policies or practices that reinforce various forms of discrimination, including sex discrimination and gender pay disparities, said Nantiya Ruan, a professor at the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law...

Going it alone, the most a woman can generally hope for is a monetary judgment. But banding together, women who file class actions can do far more to ensure that a company stops discriminatory behavior.

Employers Who Insist On Arbitration Agreements No Longer Have Much Of An Incentive To Obey Labor Laws

The ruling also means that unscrupulous employers will be able to violate labor laws with impunity, as long as they first have their employees waive their rights to class-action lawsuits in arbitration agreements.

Gorsuch's opinion in Epic System will have an immediate impact on workers. It effectively legalizes low-level wage theft; Juno Turner, a partner at the workers' rights firm Outten & Golden, told me that it "gives a free pass for companies to break the law," because "employers can now cheat workers with little risk that employees will enforce their rights." The decision was predictable — the Supreme Court's conservatives have already eviscerated the right of consumers to file class actions — but it is still nothing less than catastrophic for workers across the country.



So, yep, this decision is definitely bad news for workers. But let's look on the bright side — if you own a company and love violating your workers' rights, you're probably having a pretty good day.