​The 'For Her' Gift Guide: 23 Gifts Guaranteed To Blow Her Away

Trying to find the perfect gift for her is nearly impossible but we’re here to make it easier for you. Browse through 23 unique ideas for that hard-to-buy woman in your life.



A girl can never have too many cozy sweaters. The icing on top of any killer outfit, sweaters are a great way to accessorize or just throw together an outfit with little effort.

Shop anywhere from $12 to $127 with the Banana Republic Factory sweater shop.

This #1 New York Times bestseller by Rachel Hollis is taking women by storm. In Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel dives into the twenty misconceptions that hold us back from living our best lives. This book is guaranteed to make her laugh, teach her something new, and maybe even shed a few tears.

Grab a copy for $13.79.

Get all the ladies laughing with these drinking buddy drink markers! Perfect for the woman who loves to host her friends, these are a hilarious conversation starter and a guaranteed way to help her break the ice at the next couples’ party.

Dive into your drinks for just $13.99.

Journalling isn’t just for 13-year-olds in their diary anymore. For the self-reflective woman in your life, this hardcover journal is designed to encourage her to reflect, acknowledge, and invest in herself.

Get her a gift that shows her your more thoughtful side with this journal for just $42.63.

It may feel like a small gesture but she can look down and think of you whenever she’s having a rough day. This cute pen set reminds her she’s crushing it on the daily and also just how sweet you are; it’s a win win.

Start writing love notes with these inspo pens for $16.99.

One of the most popular cookbooks this season, this book dives into both Chrissy Teigen’s kitchen and her personal life. Her recipes are focused on healthy alternatives that will leave any stomach satisfied.

Get cooking with Chrissy for just $19.25.

For your Friday night movie cuddles, the GapFit Joggers are an awesome choice for her to feel cozy while still feeling comfortable to run out and grab a snack refill without having to change. On top of the comfort, the heathered black look is super trendy.

Surprise her with your sense of style for $24.

Harper + Ari’s Exfoliating Sugar Cubes are a delicious treat for the bath or shower. With a gentle massage over wet skin, these sugar cubes keep your skin feeling fresh and soft, especially through the dry winters.

Show off your bath knowledge with this body scrub for $24.99.

Sounds lame until you try it. Adult coloring books are a therapeutic way to get back to your roots and enjoy your days off. Our favorite, “F*cking Relax Swear Word” adult coloring book features patterns specifically designed to relieve stress as you colour.

Grab the book and maybe even some colored pencils too for under $25 combined.

Fila’s Drifter Bold slides are a go-to all season long for wearing around the house or on the next beach adventure. With most women more familiar with flip flops, the Fila slides are a perfect surprise sandal that provides more support for your feet and less pain from the flip flop rub we all hate.

Check out the clean look of the pink Fila Drifter Bolds for $35.

Don’t underestimate the satisfaction of a brand new, matching towel set. Surprise her with a guest bathroom upgrade or update your master bath with these marble-textured towel sets.

Wrap her up for $38.19.

Bigger isn’t always better. Big purses are nice options to have but sometimes you just want a few cards when you’re out on the run. The Card Case from Everlane is made from 100% Spanish premium leather with slots on both sides so she can carry whatever she needs.

Grab a card case for $50.

For the girl on the go, the Super Swell Escapist Collection is everything you need to recreate the same relaxation mode she has at home. With travel-sized body wash, lotion, a candle and even some tea, she can set up an instant relaxation vibe in any hotel or Airbnb.

Keep her fully equipped even on her travels for $31.50.

The Nostalgia Electrics 2 qt. Ice Cream Maker with Candy Crush is a gift that keeps on giving. Super cute for any kitchen, the ice cream maker is a party favorite and something you can actually do together. Best of all, you can buy all of her favorite ice cream toppings so it’s ready to go as soon as she opens it!

Start making ice cream for $39.99.

When was the last time a woman told you she loves shaving her legs? Get rid of the hassle for her with this hair remover system, designed to remove hair without any irritation, cuts, or sensitivities.

Upgrade her shower experience for $59.99.

Canon’s new IVY Mini Photo Printer allows you to customize photos and print them on the go! Perfect for the woman who wants to capture every adventure, you can add frames, emojis, text and more before printing your photos on the spot.

Get her started on her new photo display for $99.99.

When they first came out, the idea seemed off but people were quick to get behind it. Without even realizing it, most of us like some pressure on us when we’re all bundled up. A weighted gravity blanket can actually help calm anxiety and put anyone at ease.

If this sounds like something she’ll love, grab one for $109.90.

Let’s be real: Beats has the brand name that adds to the price, but the Solo 3 Wireless Headphones are a beautiful headphone. With more than 40 hours of battery life, they not only look great but they last well for everyday use.

Grab them on sale for just $239.96.

TaskRabbit is a convenient and affordable way to tackle those annoying tasks you really don’t want to do. Whether it’s dropping off your dry cleaning or assembly new IKEA furniture, there’s definitely some tasks she doesn’t enjoy doing. So why not give her the freedom to simply not do them?

Take some stress off her with a TaskRabbit Gift Card for the amount of your choice.

Every home can always use one more fireplace. Keep it cozy in the bedroom or add a specific atmosphere to the basement, there’s nothing more homey than sitting by the fireplace with some wine and a good book.

Turn up the heat for $239.99.

You can never go wrong with giving an experience-based gift. Concert tickets can show you care by tracking down tickets to one of her favorite artists and it’s a gift that you’ll get to experience together. Whether you make it a road trip or just a local weekend activity, she’ll love that you went out of your way to do something different together.

Browse for tickets near you.

If you’re tired of waiting for her to get ready after a shower, upgrade her dryer instead of waiting! The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer uses intelligent heat control technology to prevent heat damage and leave hair looking silkier than after a fresh haircut.

Explore the world of high-end hair tools with Dyson for $399.99.

If you’re searching for a gift for the woman who loves to explore, help her dive into photography with the Canon EOS Rebel T7i. It’s the perfect starter DSLR for a new photographer, and it’s a great way to beautifully capture all of the adventures that are to come.

Upgrade your camera game for $949.99.





