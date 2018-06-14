EXCUSE ME WHILE I PISS THE SKY

We Can't Stop Watching This Video Of Port-A-Potties Taking Flight

Straight out of a shitty horror movie, a pair of port-a-potties took flight after some heavy winds hit a gathering in Commerce City, Colorado. The area's local TV station reported that no one was hurt, though they did not comment on whether or not anyone was covered with shit, piss or whatever it is they put in port-a-potties to make them smell like that.

 Gabriel Flores via Deadspin

Here at Digg dot com, we try to give everything on the site — be it a funny video, thought-provoking feature or a breaking news story — a witty kicker, the little phrase that appears above the headline. As you can imagine, this particular video provided Digg's editorial team1 a lot of inspiration. See all our rejected kickers below:

GROUND CONTROL TO MAJOR JOHN

THE SHIT HAS HIT GOD'S FAN

SKY POOP

IT LOOKS LIKE A TARDIS, OR A TURDIS

TURD ROCK FROM THE SUN

BOTTOMS UP

SHITTY SHITTY BANG BANG

GOD CALLED A HEAD

THE WORLD'S MY TOILET

HOLY SHIT


1 Digg's editorial team consists of eight smart, detail-oriented internet nerds and we are looking for one more!

