We Can't Stop Watching This Video Of Port-A-Potties Taking Flight

Straight out of a shitty horror movie, a pair of port-a-potties took flight after some heavy winds hit a gathering in Commerce City, Colorado. The area's local TV station reported that no one was hurt, though they did not comment on whether or not anyone was covered with shit, piss or whatever it is they put in port-a-potties to make them smell like that.
Here at Digg dot com, we try to give everything on the site — be it a funny video, thought-provoking feature or a breaking news story — a witty kicker, the little phrase that appears above the headline. As you can imagine, this particular video provided Digg's editorial team1 a lot of inspiration. See all our rejected kickers below:
GROUND CONTROL TO MAJOR JOHN
THE SHIT HAS HIT GOD'S FAN
SKY POOP
IT LOOKS LIKE A TARDIS, OR A TURDIS
TURD ROCK FROM THE SUN
BOTTOMS UP
SHITTY SHITTY BANG BANG
GOD CALLED A HEAD
THE WORLD'S MY TOILET
HOLY SHIT
