Florida Shooting Suspect Confesses — Here's What We Know

On Wednesday, 17 people were killed and 15 were injured at Parkland, Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the worst school shooting since the Newtown massacre five years ago. The 19-year-old suspect who was recently expelled from the school is now in custody, and police are trying to piece together what happened. Here's what we know.

17 Counts Of Murder

The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of murder on Thursday morning. He is being held without bond. The Broward County Sheriff's Office says that Cruz confessed after hours of questioning.

Police are reportedly have reportedly identified all of the victims and will release a list later in the day, but preliminary lists of the dead have been started, which include football coach Aaron Feis, who reportedly was shot protecting students, Athletic Director Chris Hixon, and students Jaime Guttenberg and Martin Duque.

The Shooter Seemed To Have Created A Plan To Inflict Maximum Harm

The shooter appears to have made a plan that would prevent a full lockdown and ensure that a maximum number of students were in hallways.

According to NBC, the shooter first shot three people outside after arriving in an Uber. He was carrying a gas mask, an AR-15, smoke grenades and multiple magazines of ammunition.

Knowing that firing shots inside would initiate a lockdown, he first pulled the fire alarm, disorienting students because there had already been a fire drill earlier that day:

He began by waiting until just five minutes before the 2:35 p.m. dismissal time.

He then pulled a fire alarm.

The timing likely made it more difficult for the school to order and maintain a complete lockdown. He was able to kill 12 inside the school, along with another two just outside and one on the street. Three more died in the hospital.

[The Daily Beast]

After the shooting, he attempted to escape by blending into fleeing students.

The armed school resource officer that was on campus never encountered him, police told The Washington Post.

The Shooter Had A Troubled Past

The suspected shooter has a troubled history and was known to be violent and had an interest in guns.

Cruz bought the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle that he reportedly used in the shooting legally, according to the New York Daily News.

Cruz was recently orphaned, with his adoptive father dying a few years ago and his adoptive mother dying around Thanksgiving, and had recently moved into a friend's house, where he kept his weapon in a case, according to The Washington Post.

The attorney for the family that Cruz lived with, Jim Lewis, told CNN that Cruz suffered from depression, for which he briefly sought help for at a mental health clinic, and was taking GED classes while working at Dollar Tree.

Cruz Was Known To Be Violent

People who knew him told the Sun Sentinal that he was known to shoot animals:



A firearms enthusiast whose adoptive mother died last November, Cruz talked about shooting lizards, squirrels and frogs, said Trevor Hart, who knew him from Spanish class and said he seemed "a little off." Police were called to his house numerous times, said a former neighbor, Shelby Speno, and he was seen shooting at a neighbor’s chickens.



[Sun Sentinal]

According to the Associated Press, Cruz was expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for fighting with his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend. His ex-girlfriend claimed Cruz was abusive.

Before his expulsion, Cruz was reportedly banned from bringing a backpack on campus because it was considered a security risk, according to BuzzFeed News.

A student who claims to have been a close friend of Cruz says he cut Cruz off after he started to make threats against a female friend, telling USA Today "I think everyone had in their minds if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him."

The FBI Was Warned About Cruz

According to BuzzFeed News, YouTuber and bail bondsman Ben Bennight received a comment on one of his videos in September that should have been a warning sign about the shooting.

An account with the name "Nikolas Cruz" wrote on one of Bennight's videos "I'm going to be a professional school shooter[.]"

Bennight reported the comment to YouTube and the FBI. The FBI interviewed Bennight before and after the shooting. Authorities say they were not able to identify the person who posted it.

A Leader Of A White Supremacist Group Said That Cruz Trained With Him, But Then He Backtracked

Jordan Jereb, captain of the white supremacist group Republic of Florida (ROF), told The Daily Beast and the Anti-Defamation League that Cruz was "part of our organization," after an anonymous 4chan member wrote that Cruz was affiliated with the group. Jereb said that Cruz attended a "paramilitary" training in Tallahassee. The statements created a media firestorm of speculation about Cruz's motives and the potential for radicalization before Jereb backtracked on social media.

Following his statements, the police said an investigation had produced no evidence to back Jereb's claims, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Jereb reportedly stopped talking to media after law enforcement's statement, and then made a post saying "There was a legit misunderstanding because we have MULTIPLE people named Nicholas in ROF[.]"

Jareb's original statements seemed to gain traction alongside evidence that Cruz aligned with right-wing politics. Multiple students have mentioned that Cruz wore a "Make America Great Again" hat to school, which is corroborated by a picture on his Instagram.

One student told The Daily Beast that Cruz wore "really patriotic shirts that seemed really extreme, like hating on the Islamic religion. For example, he would say things such as like, he would degrade Islamic people as terrorists and bombers."

An account bearing Cruz's name made multiple comments in the past year suggesting a far-right political affiliation. One read "Im going watch them sheep fall fuck antifa i wish to kill as many as i can."

Trump Responds, Blaming Mental Health

In an address delivered Thursday from the White House, President Trump attempted to console the nation, saying "We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health." Missing from Trump's speech was any mention of guns.