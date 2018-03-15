Newly-Installed Miami Pedestrian Bridge Collapses, Trapping Cars And Killing Multiple People

A pedestrian bridge installed Saturday morning has collapsed at Miami's Florida International University, trapping cars, causing at least 6 injuries and multiple deaths, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

BREAKING: A portion of a new pedestrian bridge has collapsed in Miami, "mass causalities" reported. NBC-affiliate WTVJ:



- Bridge is located near Florida International University

- Bridge was not yet open

- Several cars believed to be trapped beneath the bridge pic.twitter.com/ZgvBiqyG6R — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 15, 2018

Emergency responders have told the Miami Herald that people and "five to six vehicles" are trapped underneath. Firefighters told ABC 10 that there are "several fatalities."

This is the scene at @FIU after bridge collapses. Police moving the media away “just in case the rest falls down.” pic.twitter.com/Vw2wZKraj1 — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018

Footage taken by helicopter shows the full scope of the collapse.

Emergency crews respond to collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami, FL. Several people were killed, officials say. https://t.co/3kekuhxuF7 pic.twitter.com/hYupV1ctDK — ABC News (@ABC) March 15, 2018





The Segment That Collapsed Was Just Installed

A video posted to FIU's twitter feed just 5 days ago shows the $14.2 million bridge's installation process. The portion that collapsed was a 950-ton section that was 32-feet wide and 174 feet long. At the projected completion, that was supposed to be early next year, the bridge would have been 289 feet long, according to Road Traffic Technology.

The main section was built using Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) methods (building most of the bridge away from high-traffic areas), which are meant to reduce risk to workers, commuters and pedestrians, according to FIU News. The second was moved to its intended location on Saturday.







First-of-its-kind pedestrian bridge “swings” into place. “FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” -President Mark B. Rosenberg. https://t.co/x8gPM9A4DG #worldsahead pic.twitter.com/mPEMeh2zmw — FIU (@FIU) March 10, 2018

Who Built It?

The bridge was designed by FIGG Bridge Engineers and was being constructed by the construction management company MCM, according to an archived news update from the company's webpage.

In 2016, MCM was ordered to stop construction of a bridge because it was causing damage to a local landmark:

A judge ordered the [Fort Lauderdale] bridge replacement project stopped this week because of damage it's doing to the 1950s-era, salmon-colored apartment building that's a landmark off Las Olas Boulevard on the way to the beach.

Cadillac Villa representatives say the work has caused irreparable structural damage to the eight-apartment complex, eroded soil underneath it, dirtied its drinking water and compromised its sea wall.

[Sun Sentinel]

MCM told CBS: "Our family’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy...We are devastated and doing everything we can assist. We expect a full investigation will follow, we will cooperate in any way[.]"

FIGG Engineering issued the following statement:

We are stunned by today’s tragic collapse of a pedestrian bridge that was under construction over Southwest Eighth Street in Miami. Our deepest sympathies are with all those affected by this accident. We will fully cooperate with every appropriate authority in reviewing what happened and why. In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before. Our entire team mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved.



Several contracted companies associated with the bridge have deleted tweets associating themselves with the bridge:

Here are two deleted tweets about the now-collapsed pedestrian bridge from companies that worked on it, @barnhartcrane and @BDITest, and a deleted press release from @FIU:https://t.co/25p8pI6FIR pic.twitter.com/RONnph9c5u — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) March 15, 2018





This post will be updated as more information comes in.



