How Hurricane Florence's Record-Breaking Rainfall Flooded The Carolinas, Visualized

​For those who watched Hurricane Florence devastate the Carolinas from afar, it's hard to fathom the scale of the flooding. That's why we appreciate this animated map by the USGS Visualization Laboratory, which shows the rainfall totals and river flooding at various gauging stations throughout the area over time.

As the animation makes clear, so much damage was done after Florence had already passed through and dissipated, with river levels continuing to surge over the course of this week. With climate change making Florence's rainfall totals approximately 50% heavier than they otherwise would be, it's terrifyingly clear that this kind of devastating flooding is probably going to become a regular occurrence in hurricane-prone regions.

[Via Reddit]