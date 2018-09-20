WATER WATER EVERYWHERE

How Hurricane Florence's Record-Breaking Rainfall Flooded The Carolinas, Visualized

​For those who watched Hurricane Florence devastate the Carolinas from afar, it's hard to fathom the scale of the flooding. That's why we appreciate this animated map by the USGS Visualization Laboratory, which shows the rainfall totals and river flooding at various gauging stations throughout the area over time. 

Hurricane Florence's intensity illustrated: animated rainfall and river flooding; USGS [OC] from r/dataisbeautiful
 

As the animation makes clear, so much damage was done after Florence had already passed through and dissipated, with river levels continuing to surge over the course of this week. With climate change making Florence's rainfall totals approximately 50% heavier than they otherwise would be, it's terrifyingly clear that this kind of devastating flooding is probably going to become a regular occurrence in hurricane-prone regions.

[Via Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'A MOTHER, A MURDER AND MS-13'

1 digg features.propublica.org
Police on Long Island wrote off missing immigrant teens as runaways. One mother knew better — and searched MS-13's killing fields for answers.