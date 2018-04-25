Crazy Optical Illusion Makes It Look Like Massive Ships Are Floating In Midair

If decades of looking will teach you anything, it's that very frequently you can't trust your eyes for nothin'. Like, for example, sometimes you might have a photo of three tankers floating in midair right in front of you. Take a look:

You can see they're floating. Just look at all that space between the bottoms of the boats and the water! But it's in these moments in particular that it's important to keep in mind: your eyes and your brain are often working together to play tricks on you.

As for an explanation about what's going on here... we're not sure. We first stumbled upon this image in a subreddit for illusions where the term "Fata Morgana" was being thrown around quite a bit. And though we wish we could confirm that is indeed the effect at work here , we don't believe that's the case.

A true Fata Morgana optical illusion yields a distorted image, and these ships still look very much like ships. What's a lot more likely is relatively calm water is reflecting the partly cloudy blue skies around the tankers, making it look like they're floating.

Either that or it's photoshop. Or they really are floating. We're pretty sure it's not either of those two things , but you can believe whatever you want. Whatever floats your boat.