The Change In Price Of Short- And Long-Distance Flights Since 2014, Visualized

Over the past few years, airline fares have dropped precipitously, but the change has not been evenly distributed among flights.

Using data from flight-booking company Expedia, the Economist has made a chart that visualizes the changes in ticket prices among different flight routes from 2014 to 2018:



According to the Economist, average airfare decreased by nearly a quarter from 2014 to 2016. And if you look at the chart, you'll notice that the price drop has been the most drastic when it comes to long-haul flights. In fact, prices have nearly halved on some transatlantic flights, such as the Los Angeles-Paris and the Los Angeles-London routes.

One of the reasons for this recent ticket price drop, the Economist says, is the price fall of jet fuel. Another reason is the increased competition from budget airline companies in the market of long-distance flights.

Unfortunately for consumers, this decrease in ticket prices probably won't continue. Airline fares have now leveled out, according to the Economist, and so if you're thinking about traveling across the pond, now is probably the best time.

[Read more at the Economist]