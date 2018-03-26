Flat Earther Launches Himself 1,800 Feet In The Air On A Steam-Powered Rocket

Some things you have to see to believe. And if you're Mad Mike Hughes, that list of things includes the curvature of the Earth.

Here is an insane video of Hughes using a converted mobile home as a launch pad for his homemade, steam powered rocket. Look at him go:





The video was posted by YouTuber softypapa, a self-described associate of Hughes. Per the video's description:

The launch was a perfect success!! 1872 feet! Mike’s hurt, but he will be alright.



You can read more about the alleged Flat Earther/professional limo driver/rocket science hobbiest Mike Hughes in this LA Times profile from Sunday... but you may want to take his unshakeable belief in Flat Earth theory with a grain of salt. A handful of Redditors are pointing to evidence that suggests Hughes doesn't actually believe the Earth is flat. Rather, he has only recently adopted the ideology to raise money to fund his rocket projects.

Anyway, who cares why he's doing it? The man is climbing into a homemade, steam-powered death machine. Let's just enjoy the sublime insanity of it all. Here's a closeup shot of the launch:





