5 Apps That Will Help Your Productivity

Whether you believe in resolutions or not, the new year is a good time to pause and take stock of your intentions. If any of those intentions are focused on being a more productive human, you might find these tools and apps helpful.

Whether you're sending a chat, an email or video-recording to a colleague, the last thing you want to do is hop around from platform to platform to send a simple message. This CloudApp Team Plan: Lifetime Subscription is an all-inclusive platform that allows you to screenshot, annotate and share anything from screenshots and GIFs, to screen video recordings. It's everything your team would need on a straightforward interface — you can even control who accesses the content you share and for how long.

Imagine all the content you consume. Now imagine actually retaining the information from that content. What a dream! With The Award-Winning Speed Reading Bundle: Lifetime License, you get two courses geared towards increasing your reading comprehension and speed. You'll learn how to use tools to read up to three times faster.

Because we all stumble across articles we want to read later, there's this EmailThis Premium: Lifetime Subscription. It's an incredibly helpful program that allows you to save an unlimited amount of bookmarks and access them later on any device or browser. You can then send those bookmarks to your email in PDF, DOCX, PPT or Excel — meaning you have an easy way to cite articles if you ever need to.

No sh*t Sherlock, but: you're not performing at your best if you're anxious and stressed out. This Aura Premium: Lifetime Subscription uses groundbreaking AI, plus strategies and exercises backed by top meditation teachers and therapists, to help you achieve zen without breaking the bank on therapy. You get customized mindfulness exercises, so you can better manage your mental state on a daily basis.

If you're a current digital entrepreneur — or plan to be one in 2018 – it's likely you're managing dozens of subscriptions. This TrackMySubs Entrepreneur Plan: Lifetime Subscription helps you handle them, from domain hosting to web hosting, email marketing and more. At a glance, you can see how much money you're spending, monitor future payments, and know what subscriptions you need to update.

