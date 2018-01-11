Trump Tweeted Against His Own Legislation After 'Fox & Friends' Ran A Negative Segment On It

President Trump's penchant for live-tweeting "Fox & Friends" is well documented, but it's a special day when the Fox News morning program convinces Trump to come out against legislation that he officially supports. That's what happened this morning when "Fox & Friends" ran a negative segment on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which authorizes American intelligence agencies to eavesdrop on foreign communications but also lets them monitor American citizens' communications without a warrant. At one point on "Fox & Friends," judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano directly addressed the president, urging him not to renew FISA.

.@Judgenap, looking straight at Fox & Friends cameras today at 6:47am, urged Trump to not back FISA reauthorization:

"Mr. President, this is not the way to go. Spying is valid to find the foreign agents among us. But it's got to be based on suspicion & not an area code." pic.twitter.com/npfzlJFT9O — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 11, 2018

Within an hour, Trump had tweeted a critical comment about FISA, alleging (without evidence) that it had been used by the Obama administration to "badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign."

“House votes on controversial FISA ACT today.” This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

The only problem: The Trump administration officially supports FISA renewal. Just last night, the White House released a statement supporting renewal and opposing a proposed amendment by Senator Rand Paul that would strengthen Americans' privacy under the act. Someone apparently informed Trump of this some time after his tweet went out, because he followed it up with a second tweet a couple of hours later reaffirming his support for the FISA renewal.

With that being said, I have personally directed the fix to the unmasking process since taking office and today’s vote is about foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land. We need it! Get smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

After Trump's second tweet, the FISA renewal bill passed the House with a 256-154 vote. Just business as usual in a country where the president can't be trusted to remember which policies he supports.