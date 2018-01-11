Trump Tweeted Against His Own Legislation After 'Fox & Friends' Ran A Negative Segment On It

President Trump's penchant for live-tweeting "Fox & Friends" is well documented, but it's a special day when the Fox News morning program convinces Trump to come out against legislation that he officially supports. That's what happened this morning when "Fox & Friends" ran a negative segment on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which authorizes American intelligence agencies to eavesdrop on foreign communications but also lets them monitor American citizens' communications without a warrant. At one point on "Fox & Friends," judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano directly addressed the president, urging him not to renew FISA.
Within an hour, Trump had tweeted a critical comment about FISA, alleging (without evidence) that it had been used by the Obama administration to "badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign."
The only problem: The Trump administration officially supports FISA renewal. Just last night, the White House released a statement supporting renewal and opposing a proposed amendment by Senator Rand Paul that would strengthen Americans' privacy under the act. Someone apparently informed Trump of this some time after his tweet went out, because he followed it up with a second tweet a couple of hours later reaffirming his support for the FISA renewal.
After Trump's second tweet, the FISA renewal bill passed the House with a 256-154 vote. Just business as usual in a country where the president can't be trusted to remember which policies he supports.