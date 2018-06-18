A Very Good Illustration Of Why You Don't Park In Front Of A Fire Hydrant

​There's a reason why it's illegal to park in front of a fire hydrant: Fire fighters need easy access to them to put out fires effectively.

And if they don't have easy access because your car is in the way, well, they might just be forced to get creative. That's what happened last week in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.





Here's another photo from a slightly different angle showing the hose reaching clear through both windows of the offending Acura:

Let this be a lesson to ye: park in your friends' friends' friend driveway if you have to!

