The Juiciest Newly Reported Passages From Michael Wolff's Trump Book

Washington, DC was ablaze this week after The Guardian, New York Magazine, British GQ, The Washington Post and CNBC published excerpts from journalist Michael Wolff's new book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." (The Hollywood Reporter also published an original piece by Wolff about his year in the White House.) In response to intense public interest and a legal threat from Trump's lawyer, publisher Henry Holt decided to publish the book ahead of schedule.

If you haven't been following the brouhaha, read our guide to the controversy surrounding the book, then come back here to read the juiciest excerpts from the book revealed after its release Wednesday night.

Trump Complained About His Accommodations And Fought With Melania On Inauguration Day

Dissuaded by his staff from staying at the Trump International Hotel in Washington and regretting his decision, the president-elect woke up on inaugural morning complaining about the accommodations at Blair House, the official guest residence across the street from the White House. Too hot, bad water pressure, bad bed.

His temper did not improve. Throughout the morning, he was visibly fighting with his wife, who seemed on the verge of tears and would return to New York the next day; almost every word he addressed to her was sharp and peremptory...

[via Isabelle Hanne]

Bannon Called Ivanka Trump 'A Fucking Liar' And A 'Bitch'

Such was the animosity between Bannon and "Jarvanka" — Bannon's dismissive term for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — Wolff reports, that, during one Oval Office meeting, Bannon called Ivanka "a fucking liar," to which Trump responded, "I told you this is a tough town, baby." Wolff also quotes Bannon commenting gleefully after Trump decided to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, a decision that Ivanka opposed: "Score. The bitch is dead."



[The New Yorker]

Trump Didn't Warn Anyone In The White House Before He Fired Comey

Jared and Ivanka were urging the president on, but even they did not know that the axe would shortly fall. Hope Hicks... didn't know. Steven Bannon, however much he worried that the president might blow, didn't know. His chief of staff didn't know. And his press secretary didn't know. The president, on the verge of starting a war with the FBI, the DOJ, and many in Congress, was going rogue.



[via The New Yorker]

Trump Took Immediate Action On Trans Military Ban After Receiving A Briefing On The Topic Minutes Before

In Fire and Fury, Wolff claims the Commander-in-Chief tweeted that trans people would be prohibited from joining the armed forces just minutes after a briefing on the subject. Trump had not been advised to do so. The book, which hit bookstores today, alleges that advisors presented the president “with four different options related to the military’s transgender policy.”...



Instead of awaiting further consultation from the Pentagon or the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Trump is said to have taken immediate, unilateral action — moving to roll back a year-old policy which had allowed transgender troops to serve openly for the first time.



[Into]

Trump Didn't Understand Obamacare And Thought A Single-Payer System Was A Good Idea

"All things considered, he probably preferred the notion of more people having health insurance than fewer people having it," Michael Wolff writes in Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. "He was even, when push came to shove, rather more for Obamacare than for repealing Obamacare."

Trump also reportedly asked his aides aloud, "Why can't Medicare simply cover everybody?"

Roger Ailes, who was chairman and CEO at Fox News, told Wolff that "no one in the country, or on earth, has given less thought to health insurance than Donald." ...

"Trump had little or no interest in the central Republican goal of repealing Obamacare," Wolff wrote. "The details of the contested legislation were, to him, particularly boring; his attention would begin wandering from the first words of a policy discussion. He would have been able to enumerate few of the particulars of Obamacare — other than expressing glee about the silly Obama pledge that everyone could keep his or her doctor — and he certainly could not make any kind of meaningful distinction, positive or negative, between the healthcare system before Obamacare and the one after."

[The Washington Examiner]

Trump Insiders Called Trump's Sons 'Uday' And 'Qusay'

His sons, Don Jr. and Eric — behind their backs known to Trump insiders as Uday and Qusay, after the sons of Saddam Hussein — wondered if there couldn't somehow be two parallel White House structures, one dedicated to their father's big-picture views, personal appearances and salesmanship and the other concerned with day-to-day management issues. In this construct, they saw themselves tending to the day-to-day operations.

[via Isabelle Hanne]

Trump Defined 'White Trash' As 'People Just Like Me, Only They're Poor'

Once, coming back on his plane with a billionaire friend who had brought along a foreign model, Trump, trying to move in on his friend's date, urged a stop in Atlantic City. He would provide a tour of his casino. His friend assured the model that there was nothing to recommend Atlantic City. It was a place overrun by white trash.

"What is this 'white trash'?" asked the model.

"They're people just like me," said Trump, "only they're poor."

[via Isabelle Hanne]

Trump Theorized That Younger Women Were More Likely To Tolerate Older Men's Cheating

While nobody would ever say Trump was sensitive when it came to women, he had many views about how to get along with them, including a theory he discussed with friends about how the more years between an older man and a younger woman, the less the younger woman took an older man's cheating personally.

[via Isabelle Hanne]

Trump's Staff 'Held Their Breath' Whenever He Spoke Publicly

"He spoke obliviously and happily, believing himself to be a perfect pitch raconteur and public performer, while everyone with him held their breath.

"If a wackadoo moment occurred on the occasions … when his remarks careened in no clear direction, his staff had to go into intense method-acting response. It took absolute discipline not to acknowledge what everyone could see."

"At points on the day's spectrum of adverse political developments, he could have moments of, almost everyone would admit, irrationality. When that happened, he was alone in his anger and not approachable by anyone."

"His senior staff largely dealt with these dark hours by agreeing with him, no matter what he said."

[via Axios]

Bannon Relished The Idea Of Ivanka And Jared Kushner Being Investigated For Money Laundering

"You realize where this is going ... This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose (senior prosecutor Andrew) Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy," Bannon reportedly said: "Their path to f***ing Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr., and Jared Kushner ... It's as plain as a hair on your face."

Wolff also quotes Bannon saying this of Mueller hiring Weissmann: "You've got the LeBron James of money laundering investigations on you, Jarvanka. My a---hole just got so tight!"

[Axios]

Trump Defended Klansmen After Charlottesville

As [Trump] got back on Marine One to head to Andrews Air Force Base and on to JFK and then into Manhattan and Trump Tower, [after addressing the Charlottesville murder,] his mood was dark and I-told-you-so. Privately, he kept trying to rationalize why someone would be a member of the KKK — that is, they might not actually believe what the KKK believed, and the KKK probably does not believe what it used to believe, and, anyway, who really knows what the KKK believes now?



[via The Daily Beast]

Trump Encouraged Wolff To Write The Book

The book is based on "conversations that took place over a period of eighteen months with the president, with most members of his senior staff — some of whom talked to me dozens of times — and with many people who they in turn spoke to," Wolff writes in the author's note. His original idea, he says, was to write a fly-on-the-wall account of Trump's first hundred days. "The president himself encouraged this idea. But given the many fiefdoms in the White House that came into open conflict from the first days of the administration, there seemed no one person able to make this happen. Equally, there was no one to say 'Go away.' Hence I became more a constant interloper than an invited guest."

[The New Yorker]

Trump Considered Jared Kushner For The Role Of Secretary Of State

In an early meeting with the president, General Kelly had Jared and Ivanka on his agenda — how the president saw their role; what he thought was working and not working about it; how he envisioned it going forward. It was all intended to be a politic way of opening a discussion about getting them out. But the president was, Kelly soon learned, delighted with all aspects of their performance in the West Wing. Maybe at some point Jared would become secretary of state — that was the only change the president seemed to foresee. The most Kelly could do was to get the president to acknowledge that the couple should be part of a greater organizational discipline in the West Wing and should not so readily jump in the line.



[CBS]

'Alternative Facts' Was Supposed To Be 'Alternative Information'

The Next day Kellyann Conway, her aggressive posture during the campaign turning more and more to petulance and self-pity, asserted the new president's right to claim "alternative facts." As it happened, Conway meant to say "alternative information," which at least would imply there might be additional data. But as uttered, it certainly sounded like the new administration was claiming the right to recast reality. Which, in a sense, it was.

[Isabelle Hanne via Twitter]