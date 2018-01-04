A Guide To 'Fire And Fury': The Tell-All Book That's Tearing Washington Apart

On Wednesday, The Guardian published a series of articles from Michael Wolff's upcoming tell-all Trump book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. The Guardian, who reportedly attained an advanced copy from a bookseller, revealed that Steve Bannon, Trump's former campaign chief and adviser who many credit for Trump's rise, had reportedly called the meeting that Donald Trump Jr. had with Russians in Trump Tower "treasonous" and "unpatriotic," predicting that "[investigators are] going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV."

Bannon also stated that he believes presidential candidate Trump was included in the meeting, Jared Kushner is guilty of financial crimes and Ivanka Trump is "dumb as a brick."

If the quotes are true, as David Graham writes in The Atlantic, Bannon is the first high-profile Trump insider to accuse other top Trump staffers of crimes — and particularly of collusion with Russia.

The revelation set off a series of events that have rocked Washington, The White House and conservative politics. Here's what you need to know.

During His Radio Show, Bannon Pledged Continuing Support To Trump

Despite the quotes made in Fire and Fury, Bannon said during his radio show Wednesday night that "nothing will ever come between us and President Trump and his agenda... The President of the United States is a great man."

Instead Of Calling The Quotes 'Fake News,' Trump Dug Into Bannon

Despite Bannon calling the quotes fake, President Trump dug into Bannon, saying that he's "lost his mind" and that he "has nothing to do with me or my Presidency."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also harshly criticized Bannon, telling reporters during her Wednesday press briefing "so far from what I can tell of the roughly just over a dozen interactions that he had with officials at the White House, I think close to 95 percent were all done so at the request of Mr. Bannon.”



Trump Has Threatened Legal Action Against Bannon, And Is Trying To Stop The Book From Being Published

According to The Washington Post, Charles J. Harder (one of Trump's personal attornies) sent cease-and-desist letters to Bannon and the book's publisher Henry Holt and Co.. The letter accused the author and publisher of libel.

The letter to Bannon accused him of breaching a confidentiality agreement with the Trump Organization and of defamation.

Trump's Disavowal Of Bannon Comes At The Recommendation Of Mainstream Republicans

Bannon, who helped bring Trump to power, is vowing to shepherd in a wave of populist Republicans in 2018. His support of failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and his controversial politics, however, have recently caused establishment Republicans to urge Trump to distance himself from the Breitbart chief.

The Washington Post reports that major politicians and donors have cut ties with Bannon and encouraged Trump to do the same, potentially signaling a successful effort to distance Trump from the extremist wing that helped elect him to the presidency.

For months, Trump confidants — including aides such as Hicks and Kushner, lawyer Ty Cobb, and friends like Newsmax chairman Chris Ruddy and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) — have tried to persuade the president to cut ties with Bannon[.]... Bannon has in recent weeks also alienated his main financial backer, Rebekah Mercer, after he told several other major conservative donors that he would be able to count on the Mercers’ financial support should he run for president... The person said Mercer now does not plan to financially support Bannon’s future projects[.]

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has openly feuded with Bannon for months, publicly put his support behind President Trump's comments on the book and the former Trump adviser.

Trump Is Already Considering Firing A High-Level Staffer Over The Book

White House officials are considering firing former deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh from her position in Trump's top outside group America First, after it reported that she said working with Trump was "like trying to figure out what a child wants," according to Axios.

Walsh denied the validity of the quote, but Axios reports that Wolff has recordings of his interviews with Bannon and Walsh.

“You realize where this is going...This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose [senior prosecutor Andrew] Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy. Their path to fucking Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr and Jared Kushner … It’s as plain as a hair on your face.”



Other Excerpts Have Been Published

After The Guardian published its first reports, other outlets began to publish excerpts and quotes.

In an excerpt published by New York Magazine, Wolff writes that media mogul Rupert Murdoch called Trump "a fucking idiot," Ivanka Trump has talked about the possibility of running for president, Melania Trump was openly crying "tears of sadness" on election night, the Muslim ban was engineered to create protests and chaos, Donald and Melania sleep in separate bedrooms and Donald micromanages cleaning staff to prevent assassination.

The (couple) had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president,” Wolff wrote. “The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump.



The Guardian also revealed that Bannon has courted donors for the possibility of running for president himself, that Trump's close friend and adviser Thomas Barrack called Trump "crazy" and "stupid."

Journalist Katy Tur tweeted an excerpt documenting how Donald Trump would reportedly attempt to sleep with his friends' wives.

In an excerpt published by The Hollywood Reporter, Wolff says Kellyanne Conway jokingly made her fingers in the shape of a gun at her head when asked about Trump's public comments and Jared and Ivanka pushed Anthony Scaramucci as a hire in an attempt to gain leverage against Steve Bannon.

NBC reports that in the book, Wolff writes that Trump planned to lose and anticipated a life of stardom after the run, that Bannon compares China to Nazi Germany and that top staff openly questions his intelligence.

Trump would be both insanely famous and a martyr to Crooked Hillary. His daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared would be international celebrities. Steve Bannon would become the de facto head of the tea-party movement. Kellyanne Conway would be a cable-news star. Melania Trump, who had been assured by her husband that he wouldn't become president, could return to inconspicuously lunching



Multiple reports indicate that former aide Sam Nunberg told Wolff a story about trying to teach Trump about the Constitution. Reportedly, he only got to the Fourth Amendment "before his finger is pulling down on his lip and his eyes are rolling back in his head.”

Can We Trust Wolff's Reporting?

Many have already raised questions about factual accuracy in the book. Wolff claims the book was written through 200 interviews with Trump staff and friends over a period of 18 months. The White House claims that Wolff never interviewed Trump himself, and only had "over a dozen interactions" with White House staff.

Journalists have pointed to questionable parts of the book, including an entire quoted dinner conversation between Bannon and Ailes, the anecdote that Trump wasn't familiar with John Boehner when considering chief of staff options (despite numerous documented interactions and quotes that indicate the contrary) and a segment claiming that Robert Mercer offered the Trump campaign $5 million despite clear and well-known campaign finance laws against it.

While these parts do indeed raise questions, Wolff disclaims in the book that there are logical inconsistencies, but frames them as an inherent part of reporting on the Trump presidency:

Many of the accounts of what has happened in the Trump White House are in conflict with one another; many, in Trumpian fashion, are baldly untrue. Those conflicts, and that looseness with the truth, if not with reality itself, are an elemental thread of the book. Sometimes I have let the players offer their versions, in turn allowing the reader to judge them. In other instances I have, through a consistency in accounts and through sources I have come to trust, settled on a version of events I believe to be true.



As The Washington Post points out, Wolff has been repeatedly criticized and questioned for accounts he's given as a journalist and admitted to lying.

His reliability has been challenged before — over quotes, descriptions and general accounts he’s provided in his many newspaper and magazine columns and in several books. Wolff has even acknowledged that he can be unreliable: As he recounted in “Burn Rate” — his best-selling book about his time as an early Internet entrepreneur — Wolff kept his bankers at bay by fabricating a story about his father-in-law having open-heart surgery.



In a 2004 New Republic profile of Wolff, an editor said "He is adroit at making the reader think that he has spent hours and days with his subject, when in fact he may have spent no time at all."

Fire and Fury, already an Amazon #1 bestseller, was scheduled to hit shelves on January 8th but due to high interest will be released this Friday. Our recommendation: read it, but remember the context it's in.

