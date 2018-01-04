The New Bruno Mars Music Video Is A Throwback In A Way You Might Have Missed

Have you seen the new Bruno Mars/Cardi B collaboration that's burning up YouTube? In this icy winter we could all use the heat they're bringing with "Finesse (Remix)"—

For starters: if your conception of '90s music begins with NSYNC, you should know that the song draws heavily on New Jack Swing, the R&B style popularized by the likes of Janet Jackson, New Edition and Keith Sweat. The drum machine swing beat and those quick orchestra hits in the chorus are key to the sound. The visual riffs on the '90s in the video are just as particular.

Mars directed the video with Florent Dechard — as noted at the end, it's dedicated to the show "In Living Color," which the "Finesse (Remix)" video essentially lifts its entire look from.

But the '90s styling doesn't stop there: the video is obviously formatted in 4:3 instead of widescreen, but the main dance sequence is also shot at 60 frames per second (FPS). YouTube has supported 60 FPS video for a few years now, but it mainly gets used for video game footage. Perhaps it's appropriate, then, that game designer Jake Rodkin picked out the 60 FPS choice in the video and explained his theory for it on Twitter:

Yeah, good choices made. 4:3 + 1080p 60 FPS is a weird combo but it completely works at evoking the feeling of 29.97fps 480i. — ja2ke (@ja2ke) January 4, 2018

Yeah it's to give you the feeling of interlaced video, which was all half frames interleaved on every other scanline, so it was actually close to 60 fields per second — ja2ke (@ja2ke) January 4, 2018

We're all accustomed to the frame-perfect playback on modern 1080p and 4K screens these days but, in the past, we made due with interlaced video on our CRTs. By cranking up the frame rate to an arguably unnatural 60 FPS, Mars and company get the video for "Finesse (Remix)" that much closer to looking like a genuine product of the '90s, without resorting to cheesy tricks like fake scanlines or VHS fuzz.





