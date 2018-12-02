This Doc About Fighting For Money Has My Brain In A Chokehold

As logged-on​, unapologetic enjoyers of the Web, we at Digg will fully admit to frequently falling into obsessions over weird things we find on the internet. On this blog, we plan to explain those obsessions in a healthy, non-crazy way so that maybe you can become obsessed with a cool thing too.

Today: A YouTube short doc series about fighting for money, the UFC and the odd bloodsport sport that has amassed millions of fans around the world over the last three decades.

On Monday, SB Nation writer and producer Jon Bois and Chapo Trap House host Felix Biederman released part one of "Fighting In The Age Of Loneliness," a five-part documentary series about, well, modern combat sports. It is 24 minutes and 28 seconds. It is riveting. Watch it here:





So thorough, so entertaining. So worthy of four more episodes. Right out the gate, Bois (who directed and produced the series) and Biederman (who wrote and narrated it) make a point to thoroughly explain the roots of the martial arts that make up modern MMA. They take you on a trip Japan to study under Kano Jigoro and then to Brazil to get to know every member the country's famous Gracie family.

And the rest of the series is just as thorough. You can watch it all here. In total, the entire series stretches just over 119 minutes. It's like a true feature-length work. And it's far more worthy of your time than anything I could say here.

