Dutch Soccer Fan Comes Up With Clever, Highly Unfair Way To Prevent Opposing Team From Scoring

Feyenoord beat PSV 2-1 in the Dutch soccer league over the weekend, but they did so with an extra helping hand from a fan, who threw a second soccer ball onto the field when PSV was threatening to equalize, thus stopping play:

 

It's a tough one for the ref — you can't exactly give PSV a penalty, but they were robbed of a solid goal-scoring chance. And so, things just moved on. The fan, however, will presumably receive a lengthy ban from attending games in the future — but at least he helped preserve the win. 

