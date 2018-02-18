Draymond Green Tries, Fails To Keep A Straight Face During Fergie's Weird National Anthem At The All-Star Game

Former Black Eyed Pea Fergie sang the National Anthem at ​Sunday's NBA All Star game and it was... interesting. Golden State's Draymond Green's face said what everyone watching was thinking:

Draymond is all of us 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ClWCmY4tfh — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 19, 2018

Here's the full anthem, if you can bear it:



