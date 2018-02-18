Draymond Green Tries, Fails To Keep A Straight Face During Fergie's Weird National Anthem At The All-Star Game

Former Black Eyed Pea Fergie sang the National Anthem at Sunday's NBA All Star game and it was... interesting. Golden State's Draymond Green's face said what everyone watching was thinking:
Here's the full anthem, if you can bear it:
Skip to content, or skip to search.
Former Black Eyed Pea Fergie sang the National Anthem at Sunday's NBA All Star game and it was... interesting. Golden State's Draymond Green's face said what everyone watching was thinking:
Here's the full anthem, if you can bear it: