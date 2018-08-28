Each State's Favorite 'Bad' Movie, Mapped

We all have our guilty pleasures, but not every state shares the same taste in terrible movies.

Using data from Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb and the Razzie Awards, CenturyLinkQuote compiled a list of the most popular "bad" movies of all time. It then used Google Trends data to determine which horrible movie was the most popular in each state:

According to the map, "The Emoji Movie," which currently has an 8% Rotten Tomatoes rating, is the most popular "bad" movie in the US. Following closely behind is "The Room," which is a favorite in nine states, including New York and California.

CenturyLinkQuote points out that while several movies on the list have won Razzie Awards, the comedy "Jack and Jill" tops them all with its 10 Golden Raspberry Awards. The movie, which stars Adam Sandler in the titular roles — both Jack and Jill — is a favorite "bad" movie in Colorado. "Jack and Jill" has a 3% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which, surprisingly, still doesn't make it the lowest-rated film on the list. That would be "Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2," a favorite in Ohio and Washington and the only movie on the list to earn a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating.