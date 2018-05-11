Each State's Favorite '90s Sitcom, Mapped

The '90s may be behind us, but '90s sitcoms still has its hold on popular culture, thanks to reruns and streaming platforms and the recent spate of reboots and spin-offs, from Netflix's Fuller House to Roseanne and Will and Grace.

When it comes to which '90s sitcom is Americans' all-time favorite, though, there's no unanimous consensus among the states, though a certain sitcom about six friends drinking coffee from ridiculously oversized mugs is a clear favorite.

This map from USDish, compiled from Google search data from 2004 to the present, shows that a whopping 13 states can't seem to get enough of Friends. Interestingly, the New York City-set sitcom seems to be most popular in the Midwest, with states like Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota all claiming Friends as their favorite. In New York, the most popular '90s sitcom, however, isn't Friends, but Seinfeld, the former's perpetual rival in "which is better, Marvel or DC, Apple or Android, crunchy or creamy peanut butter" Internet debates.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air comes in second, with four states and Washington D.C. claiming it as a favorite. Like Friends though, it also isn't the most popular sitcom in the state in which the TV show is set. California opted for The Simpsons, the only sitcom on the map that is still running. And Philadelphia, the city where Will Smith's character (and also the star himself) is from, had more love for the family sitcom Step by Step.

The hometown advantage does, however, seem to exist for other sitcoms. Ohio loves its Drew Carey, Wisconsin is loyal to That '70s Show and Washington just can't seem to get enough of Frasier, one of the most meme-able '90s sitcoms out there.

[Via USDish]