The Fastest Growing Tech Platforms Ever, Charted

What is the fastest growing tech platform ever? Using publicly available quarterly reports, tech industry analyst Horace Dediu charted the growth of major operating systems, products and services. 

​Reading from the left, the chart shows how many users (in millions) a product had in the years after its launch (broken down by quarter):

 

You can see a zoom-able version of the image here.

Based on our reading, iCloud is one of the fastest growing ever — thanks to it being automatically added to a massive existing base of Apple products — while Android is the fastest to one billion users. But the dark horse appears to be China's bike sharing program, which (based on a single data point) is on a faster pace after 8 quarters of existence than iCloud. 

The chart also tells the story of the rise and fall of the old web giants, Netscape and AOL, which grew fast and then decayed (or stopped existing, in the case of Netscape).

