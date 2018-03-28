The World's Fastest Growing Cities, Mapped

As more and more people move from rural to urban areas around the world, cities are growing at unimaginable rates. The map below of the world's fastest growing cities, via Datawrapper, can help us appreciate the scope of it. It's cool to click and zoom around the world, exploring what parts of the world are growing the most (the darker the blue, the faster the growth):

Cities in China and India, for example, are rapidly expanding along the coasts. African cities are also growing, especially in Nigeria (which is also the 7th most populous country in the world). American cities are about what you'd expect, with the newly hip Austin and Charlotte growing the most, while New York and Los Angeles have grown only slightly over the last 16 years.





[Datawrapper via Visual Capitalist]