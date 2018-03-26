Is 'Far Cry 5' A Good Video Game? Here's What The Reviews Have To Say

It would be impossible, one would think, to release an open-world first-person shooter in the the year 2018 and not draw parallels to our current political moment. A video game that asks you to kill thousands of people with guns, by its very nature, going to demand that you think about gun control and the extremist ideologies that would motivate such a response.

A little less than a year ago, Ubisoft released the first trailer for "Far Cry 5". Go ahead, take two minutes to (re)watch it.

Thoughts? What started out as a glorified tech demo in 2004, and then in subsequent installments relied on exotic locations and supremely insane antagonists to justify over-the-top levels of action and violence, was now, hopefully, going to use its established gameplay mechanics to interrogate American taboos of gun ownership, political disenfranchisement and nationalism. At first blush, a fictional Hope County, Montana falling victim to armed takeover by a fictional cult called The Project at Eden's Gate seemed plausible if not eerily familiar.

If 2017's "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" was political commentary by allegory, then "Far Cry 5" was to be a look in the mirror. It's certainly a risky bet (and maybe a smart marketing move!) to pin your big-budget first-person shooter franchise amongst our current political discourse. Could Ubisoft pull it off?

With "Far Cry 5" out tomorrow, March 27, we finally have an answer. Based on the early reviews "Far Cry 5" promises much, but delivers little.

A Thematically Empty Experience

Concern over "Far Cry 5" suggested political underpinnings has been brewing every since the game was announced last May. In an early preview late last year, Polygon's Colin Campbell was disappointed in how "Far Cry 5" director Dan Hay discussed the motivations, and depiction of, the game's main protagonist, Joeseph Seed and his Project at Eden's Gate cult.

When I asked how he reacted to political discussions about the game in the media, he said that people enjoy playing the game because it has lots of things to do.

So, with a few months to go before Far Cry 5 comes out, I’m concerned that it is using extremist politics as a marketing tool, rather than as an opportunity to address real issues. At a time when people are being marginalized, silenced, deported and killed as a result of nativist politics, this seems like a morally dubious exercise.

[Polygon]

Waypoint's Austin Walker confirms that Campbells fears were, in fact, justified. In his review, Walker talks at length as to how "Far Cry 5" gestures towards The Political Discourse, but rarely interrogates it. Resulting in joke side missions where you, literally, must secure the Pee Tape.

In some moments, it feels as if Far Cry 5 wants to take a neutral position and represent some true complexity of rural America. Take, for instance, the fact that various characters will speak to their various opinions about the country’s gun culture, with some disappointed in our addiction to assault rifles and others “not getting the big deal” about guns.

Yet when facing more obviously troubling truths, like the racism and xenophobia that swept Trump into office, Far Cry 5 hedges its bets. Mission after mission, NPC after NPC, there is a sense throughout the game that Ubisoft wants to make sure you're laughing along with them regardless of why you're laughing.

[Waypoint]

Dorkly's Tristian A. Cooper echo's Walker's sentiments, acknowledging that what made for a compelling marketing campaign, frustratingly falls flat in practice.

If the narrative or its characters were at all compelling, this might be a small quibble. But even the oblivious dudebro heroics of Far Cry 3 are preferable to the vacant struggle against Eden's Gate. The concept of "Red Dawn, but America is invaded by its own demons" should be riveting and eye-opening, but it's not even as satisfying and schlocky as the Patrick Swayze movie. Past the interview-style snippets that accent the opening cutscene, nobody in Far Cry 5 acknowledges that they're fighting their worst selves. When you liberate an outpost, you can tell the good guys are taking over because they're all clad in American flag-themed gear. These are the "real" Americans, not, you know, the cultist Americans.



[Dorkly]

It's Largely The Same For The Gameplay

Look, I know what you're thinking. Who cares? It's a video game. There's something to be said for turning your brain off and enjoying some mindless action and the end of a hard day. Sure, it's the common framing for almost every video game review — sure the story is whatever, but what about the gameplay, man? Let us indulge.

For that, we have Gamespot's Edmond Tran, who, out of most of the early "Far Cry 5" reviews, focuses the most on how it plays. Fortunately, this playful romp through rural Montana offers some new (and welcome!) tweaks to the Ubisoft Open World Game Formula.

Mechanically, it's a great, player-friendly system that rewards you no matter what activities you decide to undertake or avoid. But the reason why it feels so good in execution is due to a change regarding how you discover these opportunities in the first place. With the exception of the locations of each region's hub area and the whereabouts of Specialists (support characters who provide unique abilities), no points of interest are marked on your world map, and the traditional Far Cry (and Ubisoft game) practice of finding and scaling key structures to populate the world with icons has been removed.



[Gamespot]

Though as mechanically interesting it might be, The Guardian's Keza MacDonald points out that the over-the-top antics that marked the high-points of "Far Cry 3" and "Far Cry 4" strain under the thematic weight of "Far Cry 5".

Although beautiful – even breathtaking, especially at sunrise and from the air – rural Montana isn’t as fun to fool around in as Far Cry 3’s tropical island, or 4’s Himalayan mountains. You won’t be busting out a wingsuit and jumping off a mountain very often. This is a more militaristic interpretation of the series’ survival theme: instead of hunting bears and trying to tame the wilds, you’re constantly fighting off fanatics trying to kill or capture you. It’s also harder to sneak around with a bow, throwing knives than to run in all guns blazing, because the cult lieutenants send more and more lackeys after you until you can barely drive half a mile without being pursued by two carfuls of cultists and a fighter plane.

[The Guardian]

TL;DR

Perhaps Polygon's Ben Kuchera puts it best:

What’s left if you have the stomach to ignore the story? A very enjoyable game with an immense number of things to do, a beautifully recreated portion of the United States, and a collection of missions with wildly varying tones and structure. It’s a finely tuned open-world game stapled onto a story that’s insultingly bad.



[Polygon]