War Never Changes, But Could 'Fallout 76' Change 'Fallout'?

For the past two decades, we've all had the chance to romp around in the retro-future post-apocalyptic world of the "Fallout" series. A teaser trailer released today by Bethesda Softworks for a new installment, "Fallout 76" all but ensures that we will have another round of exploring a wasteland chock full of characters and subplots, ultimately plumbing the depths of America's Cold War fears made real. Here it is:

"Fallout 76" will mark the sixth game in a series that stretches back more than two decades. After watching this teaser, you wouldn't be blamed for feeling... a sense of exhaustion? Déjà vu? The signs are all there: A vault, a Pip-Boy, a blue and gold jumpsuit and a distinct lack of people. You've been here before! Just how much more is there to discover?

The series's first installment in 1997, an isometric turn-based western RPG developed by Interplay, combined a novel setting with fantastic writing and a deep combat system. It was a cool see an an RPG — a genre then traditionally rooted in Tolkien-inspired fantasy settings — set in a nuclear wasteland of mutants, energy weapons and power armor. A solid follow-up a year later, this time developed by Black Isle Studios , established "Fallout" as one of PC gaming's iconic franchises, among the likes of "Diablo," "Quake" and "Starcraft."

A decade later, and after a failed attempt to modernize the series by Black Isle in 2003, Bethesda revived the "Fallout" series with "Fallout 3" in 2008. Unlike the previous two titles, with "Fallout 3" Bethesda took what they knew worked, the first-person open-world RPG format of their "The Elder Scrolls" series, and grafted on the world of "Fallout." Subsequent games in the series brought improved the writing ("Fallout: New Vegas") and expanded the scope and depth of the game's mechanics ("Fallout 4"), but arguably did little to progress the notion of what a "Fallout" game is.

For those who have yet to play a modern "Fallout" game, here is roughly what happens. You're thrust into a menacing wasteland with nothing but the clothes on your back. You spend hours wandering the wasteland collecting weapons and supplies, making allies or enemies of the various factions. You help the various inhabitants of the wasteland out, you kill others. There's a main story mission you can progress through, and hundreds of smaller self-contained side-quests you can tackle at your leisure. Eventually after spending dozens of hours doing whatever you feel like, you make the decision to finish off the story and move onto other things in your life.

After watching the teaser trailer for "Fallout 76" it's difficult to come away feeling like this is going to be a welcome departure. Based on mentions of Vault 76 in other "Fallout" games, there's nothing terribly special with Vault 76 — it was designed to open 20 years after nuclear war. Ostensibly, you will start in Vault 76. You will leave Vault 76 and venture into, if the trailer's song is to be believed, post-apocalyptic West Virginia.

For comparison, "Fallout 3" starts with the player growing up in a Vault, and then venturing out to find your father. "Fallout: New Vegas" puts you into the shoes of a messenger who doesn't start out in a vault, but is shot, left for dead, and revived by a local who sets you on a quest to... venture out into the wasteland to find the person who tried to kill you. "Fallout 4" puts you into the shoes of a father who finds refuge for his family in the local vault, and then awakens 200 years later to... venture out into the wasteland to find his wife and child. Do you see a pattern here?

Sure, it might be a fool's errand to read too deeply into a pre-E3, 90-second teaser trailer, but there is one detail, one single detail that might suggest how "Fallout 76" might diverge from the established formula of "Fallout" games. It's a date.



Assuming the clock is right on this Pip-Boy, "Fallout 76" will take place around 100 years before the events of "Fallout 3," "New Vegas" and "Fallout 4." More importantly "Fallout 76" is set 25 years after the major defining event in the "Fallout" universe: The Great War. Essentially, an energy crisis and an increasingly militaristic and isolationist America drove global tensions to the point of provoking an all-out nuclear war with China, plunging the planet into the apocalyptic wasteland players have now enjoyed for the better part of 20 years.

Which, who knows, this could be a big deal! Maybe setting the game just after the series-defining nuclear apocalypse means the player will need to contend more with radiation! Maybe setting it far from a major metropolitan center will force the player to reckon with the local mutated flora and fauna — leading to more of a lonely, atmospheric survival experience rather than one where you're mostly navigating the politics of warring factions. Maybe the harsh environs means that instead of wandering, you'll be using Vault 76 more as a home base rather than a starting point.

All this speculation will most likely be made moot by the time E3 rolls around in two weeks. But hey, maybe this will finally be the time that war actually changes?