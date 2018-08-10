Ingenious Window Design Uses Falling Sand For Blinds

Okay, so opening up your window completely in order to open or close your blinds — and then waiting a minute or so for all the sand to shift — would get a little annoying. But this is still a brilliant creation. Check it out:
[via Reddit]
