WE'LL TAKE 100, THANKS.

Ingenious Window Design Uses Falling Sand For Blinds

Okay, so opening up your window completely in order to open or close your blinds — and then waiting a minute or so for all the sand to shift — would get a little annoying. But this is still a brilliant creation. Check it out: 

Sand instead of blinds
 

[via Reddit]

