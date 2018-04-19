FACEBOOKING IT

It Looks Like Facebook Is Already Going Back On Mark Zuckerberg's Congressional Testimony

Updated:
 

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg told Congress that Facebook would give people outside of Europe the same privacy controls and protections that are guaranteed by the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which sets a higher bar of consent for user data collection, allows users to revoke their consent to access to their data and imposes steep new fines for violations.

On Wednesday night, however, a Reuters report confirmed by Facebook gave indications that Facebook would not, in fact, be giving the rest of the world equal access to heightened data protections.

According to the report, Facebook will be transitioning 1.5 billion non-European users around the world away from their existing agreements with Facebook's Irish headquarters, placing them outside of the protections of the GDPR. Previously, all users outside the US and Canada had agreements with the Irish headquarters. Now, only Europeans will. Presumably, the 1.5 billion non-European users will be transferred to agreements with Facebook's American headquarters, which would currently apply less stringent legal protections.

The move seemingly contradicts Zuckerberg's statements to Congress by willfully moving global users away from GDPR protections, but also gives context to Zuckerberg's tendency to shy away from legal details. 

In a statement to Reuters, Facebook employed the same rhetoric as in Zuckerberg's testimony, emphasizing tools and controls rather than legal protection: "We apply the same privacy protections everywhere, regardless of whether your agreement is with Facebook Inc or Facebook Ireland."

The fact that the terms of service agreements will change locations is significant. As The Verge points out, the most immediate changes that will come from the GDPR will come from terms of service:

The most visible and immediate changes are coming in Terms of Service and other warnings. The GDPR's idea of consent requires a lot more than previous regulations, which means companies will be asking permission to collect your data a lot more often. In concrete terms, that means a lot more "click to proceed" boxes, although the transparency requirements mean the text inside may be a little clearer than you’re used to.

[The Verge]

It's unclear whether these same protections will be applied worldwide or if this aspect of the GDPR will be neutered for most.

Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

