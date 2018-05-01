Facebook's Announces Dating Feature, And Other F8 Highlights

Facebook made a slew of new announcements at its F8 developer conference keynote address on Tuesday afternoon. During an ironically unreliable Facebook Live broadcast, the company addressed how it would deal with fake news and data privacy after a year of intense controversy, and also announced new products. Here are the highlights so far.

Clear History

To address data privacy issues, Facebook announced a new feature called "clear history," that will supposedly allow users to view all the data that third-party websites collect through Facebook like buttons and other tools. Zuckerberg says that users will be able to delete that history and choose that Facebook stop collecting it. As a caveat, Zuckerberg warned that user experience may decline.

Mark Zuckerberg announces #clearhistory. A tool to clear Facebook's cookies in his opening keynote at #f82018.

Another effort to address data privacy. pic.twitter.com/3RUyZ90yvb — Ximena Hartsock (@ximenahartsock) May 1, 2018

Dating

One of the wildest announcements, and biggest distractions, of the day was that Facebook will roll out opt-in dating functionality for users because everyone needs another dating app. The service will allow users to build dating profiles separate from their primary profiles, that will only use first names. Users will find people through events that they are interested in. Once a user expresses interest, they can see other users who are open to dating that are interested in the event. To minimize creepiness, dating conversations will be text only.

Only users who have declared themselves as single will be able to use the feature.

WATCH: Facebook unveils new online dating feature. pic.twitter.com/BeMzaBgbEq — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 1, 2018

Zuckerberg was clearly blushing when he explained that the app wasn't for "just hookups." The crowd of developers was VERY excited.



"Long-term relationships, not just hookups": Mark Zuckerberg announces that Facebook is getting into dating https://t.co/LASxVBKoPB pic.twitter.com/Jg98xqOiXN — CNN (@CNN) May 1, 2018

Group Video Chat

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will introduce some form of group chat to their platforms.





Facebook introduced a capability called "Watch Party," where groups of friends can watch live videos and chat together. Zuckerberg previewed the feature with footage of his congressional testimony. Haha?

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/82f0e2e3d9c443ee8b45524544f32bef_688a111c13a344e785cd9a23b3d52cf5_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Facebook also announced that hosts of live videos will be able to commentate adding their face, recorded from the front-facing camera to footage being recorded from a back-facing camera.

On Instagram, users will be able to have group video chats that can continue while users use other capabilities on their phone.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2ae9e727d3b74a25b7edca94ffc1ce9c_688a111c13a344e785cd9a23b3d52cf5_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

WhatsApp also introduced group video calling and stickers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a5b6ab94d88c483f9eace27a123ab885_688a111c13a344e785cd9a23b3d52cf5_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Recreated VR Spaces

In an unexpected but very cool presentation, Zuckerberg announced a new VR feature that would recreate rooms and other spaces through the use of old photos and videos.

It appears that the rooms will be recreated as a sort of point cloud, where users will be able to interact with each point to bring up a photo or video.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b59854aa3e134195bf483581318c09e5_688a111c13a344e785cd9a23b3d52cf5_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Oculus Go Ships Today

VR enthusiasts will be excited with Zuckerberg's announcement that their Oculus Go VR headset is shipping today at a price point of $199. Zuckerberg says that 1000 apps will be available at launch.





&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e7f8e62a83494c689eb51a28fdc6a218_688a111c13a344e785cd9a23b3d52cf5_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Of course, he got his Oprah moment in and told the audience that everyone in attendance at F8 will receive a free Oculus Go. The crowd did, in fact, go wild.



Oculus Go is shipping today. Plus all #f8 attendees are getting one!!!! Yayyyy!!!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/9hDdOOudLj — Amara Aguilar (@amara_media) May 1, 2018

A Cleaner Messenger

After clogging Facebook's messenger apps with stickers, games and all sorts of weird features that have slowed it to a crawl, Zuckerberg announced that Messenger was getting a cleaner redesign to facilitate "a simple and fast experience." The update will apparently allow users to customize their conversation colors and will include a dark mode.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d3448a58298347efbbcfbe70ba0d1317_2HG5mz1_1_post.png" alt="" />

This piece will be updated as more announcements are made