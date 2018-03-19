The Best Analysis Of Facebook's Cambridge Analytica Debacle

The biggest news of the weekend was yet another troubling story about about Facebook's privacy standards — or lack thereof. The New York Times reported on Saturday that Cambridge Analytica, the voter-profiling firm funded by right-wing donors and used by the Trump campaign, acquired personal information about 50 million unwitting Facebook users in 2014 by creating a data-harvesting personality quiz app that a Cambridge Analytica associate pretended to be using for academic purposes. "Interviews with a half-dozen former employees and contractors, and a review of the firm's emails and documents, have revealed that Cambridge not only relied on the private Facebook data but still possesses most or all of the trove," the Times reported.

Facebook preempted the reporting by suspending the accounts of Cambridge Analytica and its app developer — as well as the account of Christopher Wiley, the whistleblower who alerted reporters to the scope of Cambridge Analytica's data-scraping operation. The Times' story, and a contemporaneous story in the Observer (a sister publication to the Guardian), led to calls from British and American lawmakers for Facebook to explain its user protections.

Is this a turning point for Facebook — or for would-be regulators of the social media giant? Or is it just a reflection of the way our data routinely gets exploited in the social media era? Here's what analysts are saying.

This Scandal Is Proof That Facebook Cannot Be Trusted To Protect Users On Its Own

John Thornhill sounds the alarm about Cambridge Analytica's abuse of Facebook users' private information and calls for stronger regulation of social media companies like Facebook.

[T]hese companies have been built to maximise profits rather than optimise social good. Their business is to encourage advertising-generating clicks rather than democracy-enhancing content.

If market forces will never compel these companies to reorient their goals, then governments can be expected to do so for them, particularly in Europe. The German government has already implemented a law slapping heavy fines on platforms that fail to take down illegal content sufficiently quickly. In May, the EU's 28 member countries will adopt the General Data Protection Regulation, constraining the exploitation of personal data. The nuclear option would be to reclassify such platforms as publishers, making them as responsible for the content they host as newspapers or broadcasters.

Facebook Needs To Abandon Its Self-Justifying Impulses And Invite More Critics Into The Company

TechCrunch's Josh Constine criticizes Facebook's defensive response to the scandal and says that the company must change its internal culture if it wants to prevent more and more of these privacy scandals from eroding its user base and necessitating stronger governmental oversight.

Facebook is going to lengths to fight the news cycle surrounding its controversies instead of owning up early and getting to work. Facebook knew about Cambridge Analytica’s data policy violations since at least August 2016, but did nothing but send a legal notice to delete the information. It only suspended the Facebook accounts of Cambridge Analytica and other guilty parties and announced the move this week in hopes of muting forthcoming New York Times and Guardian articles about the issue (articles which it also tried to prevent from running via legal threats.) And since, representatives of the company have quibbled with reporters over Twitter, describing the data misuse as a “breach” instead of explaining why it didn't inform the public about it for years...



Facebook still seems to lack or ignore the cynics and diverse voices who might foresee how its products could be perverted or were conceptualized foolishly in the first place. Having more minorities and contrarians on the teams that conceive its products could nip troubles in the bud before they blossom.



Cambridge Analytica's Tactics May Be Troubling, But They're Hardly Unusual

Data security expert Kalev Leetaru, writing in Forbes, writes that Cambridge Analytica's alleged data-mining operation is par for the course for academic and private researchers. Leetaru summarizes a number of studies over the years that have used Facebook users' information without their informed consent and argues that what's changed isn't researchers' techniques but the public's awareness of and concern about potential privacy violations.

Not a day goes by that I don't see a request on an academic mailing list from a university researcher looking to extract a large volume of material from Facebook or announcing a new tool to make bulk extraction of user information from the platform easier. Any change the platform makes to restrict bulk access to its data is met with cries of foul. On the sidelines of any academic social sciences conference can be found any number of academics offering to ship bulk extracted Facebook data to fellow researchers.

Moreover, even when social media platforms become aware of explicit violations of their terms of service by researchers, it is unclear what consequences, if any, those researchers face.

Facebook Needs To Work With Researchers To Increase Accountability For Data Analysts

Technology ethicists Jacob Metcalf and Casey Fiesler argue that the solution to violations of the trust between Facebook and its users isn't to tamp down on research using data from social media platforms but to open up transparent channels between researchers and platforms and to give users a more informed say over how their data is used.

We don't wish to reduce the amount of access researchers have to platforms. Quite the opposite. Increased access is necessary to build the infrastructures and norms of ethical research in this new frontier of science. Genuinely academic research shouldn't need to rely on manipulative viral quizzes to study these technologies at the heart of society. We should have a portal that allows registered researchers to query anonymized data from users who have consented to have their data offered to us, without ever needing the data to leave Facebook's own servers. This would open up doors for more research while also giving users more control over who has access to their data. Hopefully the lesson that the major platforms take from this scandal is that lack of open dialog about ethical research practices is precisely why they are exposed to the consequences of unethical research practices by third parties.

When It Comes To Micro-Targeted Political Advertising, The Cat's Out Of The Bag

The Atlantic's Alexis C. Madrigal spells out the danger of Cambridge Analytica's data-harvesting operation. It's not just that they have Americans' private data, it's that they might now have the means to show targeted political advertising to Americans based on their Facebook profiles. (And Facebook still lets advertisers target users based on just about any imaginable attribute.)

It's not just that the data escaped, but that Cambridge Analytica almost certainly learned everything they could from it. As stated in The Guardian, the contract between GSR and Strategic Communications Laboratories states, specifically, "The ultimate product of the training set is creating a 'gold standard' of understanding personality from Facebook profile information."

It's important to dwell on this. It's not that this research was supposed to identify every U.S. voter just from this data, but rather to develop a method for sorting people based on Facebook's profiles. Wylie believes that the data was crucial in building Cambridge Analytica's models. It certainly seems possible that once the "training set" had been used to learn how to psychologically profile people, this specific data itself was no longer necessary.



