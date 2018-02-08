Artist Hilariously Imagines What's Just Out Of The Frame Of Famous Album Covers

​The cover art for albums is an underrated part of the music industry. Often — besides a stray radio single if you're lucky — it's the first part of an album a prospective listener gets to experience.

And while some particularly great album covers have reached icon status over the years, that doesn't mean a clever artist with some killer photoshop skills can't have some hilarious fun with them.

Look at how Igor Lipchanskiy fashions himself just on the edge of 1985's "The Best Of The Doors":

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/fa9edd9b58d54d7a8736be554e9e51a0_84e9c81f6c254b4cb1379f446e6db44b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;



U2 also strangely iced him just out of frame for the cover of "The Joshua Tree":

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d5c5ab6e994345caadb2f731fb294950_84e9c81f6c254b4cb1379f446e6db44b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;





And Linkin Park seemed to have made the correct choice by not including him on their album "Minutes To Midnight":

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/9049b10b89f04458b09caafd91cabf1b_84e9c81f6c254b4cb1379f446e6db44b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;





Lipchanskiy has perhaps even more fun with recent albums, like Madonna's 2015 effort, "Rebel Heart":

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/4190d191206b46b582363629c10ae91f_84e9c81f6c254b4cb1379f446e6db44b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;





And here he is invading the Weeknd's space, safety and art style on the cover of "Starboy":

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2be9ca70b516407ea674ebea11562089_84e9c81f6c254b4cb1379f446e6db44b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;





Scrolling back through his Instagram feed, it seems Lipchanskiy only started this project last year, but recently he's been updating the series with a new post every few days. Follow him on Instagram to see all the future entries into this bizarre rock 'n' roll album art hall of fame.

And hey, while you're there, give Digg a follow too. Thanks much.

[igor.lipchanskiy via Kottke]