The Most Expensive Natural Disasters In The US Since 1980, Visualized

Natural disasters are extremely unpredictable and extremely expensive. And if you don't believe this, the website HowMuch has put together a chart that shows just how costly natural disasters have become.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0be985b682314ef1b93ea4b6ebcc781f_41128a1295b445a299a2da1387983bea_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Out of the ten most expensive natural disasters since 1980, seven of them happened after 2000. Hurricanes and tropical storms, which make up 26 of the 40 disasters, seem to be the most frequent and costly ones. The most expensive is Hurricane Katrina, which caused $163.8 billion in damages. While this was an outlier in 2005, storm damages are racking up exorbitant costs with increasing frequency. Hurricane Harvey ($126.3 billion), Maria ($90.9 billion), Sandy ($71.5 billion) and Irma ($50.5 billions), all hurricanes that happened in the past 5 years, are the next most expensive disasters after Katrina.

Two droughts and heatwaves also crack the top ten, probably due to losses in crops and livestock. The Midwest flood of 1993 ($36.7 billions) is the one flood that made the top ten. Tornadoes, comparatively speaking, barely make a blip.



It should be noted that hurricanes are happening in the same regions over and over again, at a greater cost every time, and our infrastructure wasn't built with these natural disasters in mind. And it's not just hurricanes we should be concerned about — we're still in the midst of the Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii, a disaster that has already destroyed at least 82 homes in Lower Puna, and there's no telling when the lava will stop flowing. So... happy Friday, everyone.

[HowMuch]