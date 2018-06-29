The Evolution Of The US Interstate Through Time, Mapped

62 years ago, there was no Interstate Highway System. Now, the system covers nearly 50,000 miles in the US. The growth of the US interstate is stunning to behold when you chart it through time, as Geotab, a GPS tracking company, has done with an interactive infographic.

The Federal-Aid Highway Act that was passed in 1956 was what kickstarted the building of the interstate system. In that year alone, 9,067 miles of road were constructed and it looked something like this:

Fast-forward to 30 years later, and you can see the significant difference between what the US interstate looked like in 1956 and 1986:

And this is what it looks like now:

[Geotab via Mental Floss]

