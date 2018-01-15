Everything You Need To Not Leave Your Apartment This Winter

Cancel those plans, put in your Seamless order, and get your apartment for hibernation mode.

Hailing from the land of hygge, Glerups are about the coziest indoor shoes you can buy. They’re made with Merino wool, which naturally wicks away moisture, so your feet stay warm and dry no matter how long you wear them.​

About to move? Got a leaky faucet? Assembling IKEA furniture? Just because it’s winter, that doesn’t mean shit doesn’t still need to get done. TaskRabbit does it all for you.





Thankfully, this one is stylish and only $35.

Should your space heater not cut it, swaddle yourself in this extra warm electric blanket.

This $20 diffuser pumps out a gentle mist for up to seven hours, perfumed with your favorite essential oils. And after 36 hours of rewatching 'The Sopranos' in bed, you’re going to need it.

​They're 60% off (!), work with Alexa-enabled devices, and take one minute to set up.

In case you drink a touch too much on the one night you decide to put on pants, have these nausea-preventing drops on hand. Trust us.

Self care is when you set your garbage IKEA pillow on fire and invest in a pillow that will support your head and essentially sing you to sleep.

They're butter-soft, breathable and so affordable you’ll want to get two sets.

It’s the final step for your bed to ascend into cloud territory. This $70 topper will make your bed feel like at least $800 (with a $50 off podcast promo code).

Weighted blankets are used as a sleep therapy tool for people who have a hard time de-stressing enough to fall asleep. Sound familiar? Us too. This one’s great.

This (beautiful) kettle is an all-in-one tea steeping system to help you achieve your perfect cup every time.

There are lots o’ germs floating about. An air purifier helps you with allergies, smells and even snoring. This one anticipates that you'll probably forget to change the filter the right amount, so you only have to do it once annually.

Don’t let the soft cotton terry of the Elements Hoodie fool you with its comfort — the Storm Cotton finish protects from light rain but is breathable enough to keep you cool and dry.

You’re not the only one who wants to get some quality chillax time this winter. And spring. And summer and fall.

In case you want to work out but don’t have it in you to trek to the gym.

Foam rollers are kind of like giving yourself an at-home, deep-tissue massage.





Born from a passion for surfing and subsequent cold, pre-dawn starts, this lambswool blend is warm without being stiff.

You know the ones.





