Where The Young And The Elderly Are Living In Europe, Mapped

It's not always easy to study a country's demographic structure, let alone the population structure of an entire continent. However, researchers Ilya Kashnitsky and Jonas Schöley have accomplished this herculean feat by graphing age structures across Europe with a color-coding system that takes into account the distribution of three different age groups — youths (0-14), working-age adults (15-64) and the elderly (65+) — in different European regions.

According to Kashnitsky and Schöley's graph, regions color coded magenta, such as eastern Turkey and Ireland, skew younger in their demographics compared to the European Union average. And regions colored yellow, which include large swathes of southern European countries, have a higher aging population compared to other places.

Even within countries themselves, there are disparities in demographic structure. The UK, for instance, has a higher elderly population in most parts of the country, but among the mass of yellow, you can spot a cyan spot that marks out London, a city of which 73.9% of the population is of working age.

