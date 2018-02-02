THE 'SCIENCE'-'SHIT' CONNECTION

Fascinating Etymology Charts Show How Very Unexpected Sets Of Words Are Related

The promise of the internet was to put an library's worth of information at any schmo's fingertips, democratizing knowledge. Mostly that hasn't panned out — these days the world wide web is a jungle of alt-right trolls and fake news stories — but occasionally the internet lives up to its promise. Like yesterday, when glaciologist Martin O'Leary decided to find the common roots of a bunch of random words and blew everyone's mind with his homemade etymology charts on Twitter.

 

Using information from etymonline.com and the OED, O'Leary traced the common Proto-Indo-European root of "blue," "phlegm" and "flamingo" (!).

 Martin O'Leary

He demonstrated that "pontiff" and "bodega" are third cousins. (We always knew there was something holy about bodegas.)

 Martin O'Leary

Then there's the unexpected relationship between "science" and "shit."

 Martin O'Leary

Finally, proof that "architect" and "dachshund" are third cousins, thanks to their Proto-Indo-European great-great-grandparent, "teks" (to weave).

 

There are even more charts on O'Leary's Twitter page revealing the ancient connections between "bumpkin" and "husband," and "infant" and "fabulous," and "flatulent" and "flavor" (ew). So the next time you have to spend time with your conspiracy-theory-loving uncle, just keep in mind that everyone has some embarrassing relatives — even words.

