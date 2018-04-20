The Dominant Ethnic And Religious Groups In The United States, Mapped By County

America, they say, is a melting pot. This map, put together by Redditor delugetheory, ​lets us see where the melting begins and ends. Turns out it's a melting pot of white Catholics and Protestants, mostly.

The map gives us a lot of insight into concentrations of religious groups around the country. The mainline Protestant population is mostly contained in the upper Midwest, while evangelical Protestants spread into the Pacific Northwest and the South. The Mormon states are pretty predictable, but the split between Mormonism and Catholicism in the Native American population in Arizona is an interesting quirk.

The data comes from the US Census Bureau and the 2010 US Religion Census by the Association of Statisticians of American Religious Bodies, since the US Census stopped asking about religion in the 1950s. Unlike the US Census Bureau's American Community Survey, though, the ASARB's census is done every decade instead of every year. Since the religion data is older than the ethnicity data, the association between groups probably isn't totally accurate. Still, it's cool to see how religions spread among different people.

