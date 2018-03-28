Guy Power Washing Racist Graffiti Is The Most Satisfying Thing You'll See All Day

Here at Digg we talk a lot about stuff we find satisfying. A careful and talented artisan can be satisfying. Something old and out of place finally being removed can feel satisfying. A criminal being brought to justice is definitely satisfying.

But we've never seen anything combine all of these zen traits at once — that is, until we found the Instagram account erasinghate. Run by a Canadian named Corey Fleischer, erasinghate's MO is a simple one: remove hate symbols from public spaces. Often, that involves a satisfying internet staple: power washing.

A post shared by Corey Fleischer 🇨🇦 (@erasinghate) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:35am PST





Seriously, we could watch this all day.

A post shared by Corey Fleischer 🇨🇦 (@erasinghate) on Mar 27, 2018 at 9:28am PDT





It just feels... right?

A post shared by Corey Fleischer 🇨🇦 (@erasinghate) on Feb 22, 2018 at 4:54pm PST





Like, right in every sense of the word?

A post shared by Corey Fleischer 🇨🇦 (@erasinghate) on Feb 20, 2018 at 4:36pm PST





Whew...

A post shared by Corey Fleischer 🇨🇦 (@erasinghate) on Feb 9, 2018 at 10:15am PST





Anyway, keep up with Fleischer's work by following erasinghate on Instagram. And for more cool stuff, you should follow Digg too.





[via Reddit]