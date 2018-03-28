Guy Power Washing Racist Graffiti Is The Most Satisfying Thing You'll See All Day

Here at Digg we talk a lot about stuff we find satisfying. A careful and talented artisan can be satisfying. Something old and out of place finally being removed can feel satisfying. A criminal being brought to justice is definitely satisfying.
But we've never seen anything combine all of these zen traits at once — that is, until we found the Instagram account erasinghate. Run by a Canadian named Corey Fleischer, erasinghate's MO is a simple one: remove hate symbols from public spaces. Often, that involves a satisfying internet staple: power washing.
Seriously, we could watch this all day.
It just feels... right?
Like, right in every sense of the word?
Whew...
Anyway, keep up with Fleischer's work by following erasinghate on Instagram.
