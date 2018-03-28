NAZI PUNKS FLUSH OFF

Guy Power Washing Racist Graffiti Is The Most Satisfying Thing You'll See All Day

Here at Digg we talk a lot about stuff we find satisfying. A careful and talented artisan can be satisfying. Something old and out of place finally being removed can feel satisfying. A criminal being brought to justice is definitely satisfying.

But we've never seen anything combine all of these zen traits at once — that is, until we found the Instagram account erasinghate. Run by a Canadian named Corey Fleischer, erasinghate's MO is a simple one: remove hate symbols from public spaces. Often, that involves a satisfying internet staple: power washing.

 


Seriously, we could watch this all day.

 


It just feels... right?

 


Like, right in every sense of the word?

 


Whew...

 


Anyway, keep up with Fleischer's work by following erasinghate on Instagram. And for more cool stuff, you should follow Digg too.


[via Reddit]

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
STREAMING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Cut The Cord Without Compromising Speed

2 diggs verizon.com
You don’t need cable to watch the shows you love. But you do need a reliable internet service provider. Fios’ 100% fiber-optic network offers speeds fast enough to make streaming 4K video a breeze. Right now, get Fios 100/100 Internet starting at $39.99/month for one year with no annual contract. They’ll even waive the standard setup charge and give you up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee.
THAT'S A BOATLOAD OF WATER

26 diggs
This water deluge system at Launch Complex 39-b is designed to flow during NASA's SLS rocket liftoff to help mitigate the sound and heat created by the rocket thrust. It's pretty impressive to watch the system, which shoots water up to 100 feet in the air, do its thing.