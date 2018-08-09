Elon Musk Might Have Got Himself In A Truckload Of Trouble With His Tweet About Taking Tesla Private

​On Tuesday, Elon Musk tweeted the following:

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

The tweet had a few immediate effects. One was speculation about whether Musk was serious or just making a dumb weed joke (serious, it seems, based on this blog post on Tesla's website) and about how much cash he'd need to make it actually happen (likely $50 billion plus).

The second was that Tesla's stock price spiked nearly 40 dollars a share, from $342 to $380, which led to trading being halted on the stock.

If he is serious, it's unclear how he'll actually achieve it:

He'll need to secure an enormous sum of money, which comes with its own share of pitfalls. And he’ll need to make good on his promise to investors who want to keep their stake in Tesla through the creation of some sort of financial product that most experts say doesn’t really exist. "I do not know how he thinks that’s going to work," said Stephen Diamond, who teaches securities law and corporate governance at Santa Clara University’s School of Law. "I haven’t seen this before."

[The Verge]

In a classic go-private transaction, a small group of investors would buy Tesla's shares and become Tesla's sole owners. But in his Tuesday letter to employees, Musk signaled that he has a different vision for Tesla.

"I would like to structure this so that all shareholders have a choice," Musk wrote. "Either they can stay investors in a private Tesla or they can be bought out at $420 per share." That left experts in securities law scratching their heads.

"I know of no legal way to offer public shareholders of a listed company an equity security while also going private," Harvard legal scholar John Coates told MarketWatch.

"I don't think it works," said securities law expert William Sjostrom to me.

[Ars Technica]





On the other hand, if Musk wasn't serious about having the funding secured, he might still run into trouble with the SEC:



All of which could be problematic as the Securities and Exchange Commission starts investigating the matter. Regulators have asked the company if what Musk tweeted was factual and why such a disclosure was made via social media rather than in a filing, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Judith Burns, an SEC spokeswoman, declined to comment. Tesla also declined to comment.

“When Musk tweeted this, was he saying this was something that was definitely going to happen? Something that might happen?” said Ira Matetsky, a partner at Ganfer & Shore in New York, outlining questions the SEC might ask. “How would a reasonable investor interpret that and was it consistent with the facts as they existed at the time?”

[Bloomberg]

A former federal prosecutor told the Free Press Tuesday afternoon that the tweet could be in violation of state and federal laws.

"You’re not allowed to issue misleading information that investors could act on, and it looks like investors acted on it," said Peter Henning, a professor at Wayne State University Law School specializing in securities law.

[Chicago Tribune]





Tesla stock has declined sharply in light of the uncertainty, dropping to $354 midday Thursday.