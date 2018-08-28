Elon Musk Appears To Be Calling The Thai Cave Rescue Diver A Pedo Again

​It's been a wild couple of weeks for Elon Musk, following a brief flirtation with taking Tesla private, the SEC investigations that followed, and an interview with the New York Times that described the Tesla CEO as alternating "between laughter and tears." There's also been some good news for Musk, with Model 3 production finally ramping up to the necessary levels.

But for some reason Musk has decided to return to the centerpiece of his previous bad news cycle: accusing Vern Unsworth, a member of the Thai cave rescue, of being a "pedo." Musk apologized for the comments back in July:



Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2018

But in a tense Twitter exchange with reporters on Tuesday, he appeared to throw that all out the window. After tweeting that he didn't actually cry during the New York Times interview, Musk got into it with former TechCrunch writer Drew Olanoff and heavily implied that the "pedo" comment was accurate, as Unsworth has not yet pursued legal action against Musk:

You don’t think it’s strange he hasn’t sued me? He was offered free legal services. And you call yourself @yoda … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2018

Did you investigate at all? I’m guessing answer is no. Why? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2018

Meanwhile, Musk's fans implored him to just give it up already:



@elonmusk Twitter fights with trolls slow down the mission, regardless whether or not they are wrong. — ValueAnalyst (@ValueAnalyst1) August 28, 2018

We can't afford to have you short circuiting now, Elon. — Jarrett Abello (@jarrettabello) August 28, 2018

Leave it be. Step away from the topic. Nothing good comes out of dredging this topic back up. — Electric Motor Club of High Point (@emc_hp) August 28, 2018



