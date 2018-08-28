OH NO, ELON

Elon Musk Appears To Be Calling The Thai Cave Rescue Diver A Pedo Again

​It's been a wild couple of weeks for Elon Musk, following a brief flirtation with taking Tesla private, the SEC investigations that followed, and an interview with the New York Times that described the Tesla CEO as alternating "between laughter and tears." There's also been some good news for Musk, with Model 3 production finally ramping up to the necessary levels. 

But for some reason Musk has decided to return to the centerpiece of his  previous bad news cycle: accusing Vern Unsworth, a member of the Thai cave rescue, of being a "pedo." Musk apologized for the comments back in July:

 

But in a tense Twitter exchange with reporters on Tuesday, he appeared to throw that all out the window. After tweeting that he didn't actually cry during the New York Times interview, Musk got into it with former TechCrunch writer Drew Olanoff and heavily implied that the "pedo" comment was accurate, as Unsworth has not yet pursued legal action against Musk:

 
 

Meanwhile, Musk's fans implored him to just give it up already:

 
 
 


Dan Fallon is Head of Editorial at Digg. 

