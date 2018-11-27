Elon Musk Tweets Critically About The 40-Hour Work Week, Is Wrong About Labor Rights

It's Tuesday. Most likely, you're just settling back into the work week after a few much-needed days off spent with friends and family to celebrate Thanksgiving, a federal holiday. Coincidentally, on Monday evening, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk went on Twitter to publicly pat himself on the back for this Wall Street Journal story about how some young engineers want to work at Tesla despite the long hours and high stress.

He then followed up his self-congratulatory tweet with another.

There are way easier places to work, but nobody ever changed the world on 40 hours a week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2018

Here, Musk makes two claims. First is that Tesla, an electric car manufacturer, is changing the world. And second, that it is impossible to change the world working 8 hours a day. He concluded with that familiar management bromide about "passion" everyone knows and loves.

But if you love what you do, it (mostly) doesn’t feel like work — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2018

The verdict is still out on whether or not getting everyone to buy a brand new electric car from Tesla is going to actually mitigate the impending climate disaster the UN predicts we have just 12 years to avoid, and 13 US federal agencies report that we are already seeing and feeling the impacts of today.

But the 40-hour work week incapable of changing the world? This should give you pause. Musk's tweet assumes that the 40-hour work week has always been the default. On the seventh day, God rested, and then said everyone will now work Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM with a one hour lunch break. Of course not. On the grand scale of human labor, working eight hours a day with two days off is a relatively new concept. Call Musk whatever you want, a "maestro", a union-buster — but here he seems just ignorant of labor history.

Here in the US, the fight for better hours basically started since the country's earliest days, with Philadelphia carpenters becoming the first to start the proud American tradition of walking off the job in the fight for reducing the workday from 12-14 hours to just 10. In 1886, labor rights protesters died fighting for the 8-hour workday in the infamous Haymarket Affair — which served as the inciting event for May Day protests that continue to this day. It was not until 1938 that Congress passed the Fair Labor Standards act, enshrining what most of us now take for granted: 44-hour work weeks , the weekend, overtime, minimum wage and child labor bans.



One would assume that, at the very least, Musk, who founded and owns a car company, would know that in 1914 Henry Ford instituted an 8-hour day for his factory workers and also doubled their pay. But maybe the Ford Motor Company doesn't really pass his definition of world-changing.

Still, let us assume that despite all this, the millions of folks here in the US who fought for shorter hours and better pay, at best, did not change the world at their hard-won 9-to-5, and at worst, are lazy and entitled. You could still argue that better wages and more time away from work gave them the leisure time and the disposable income to, say, log onto the internet and visit a website that allows them to buy and sell various things. Or watch a private space launch on their lunch break. Or buy an electric car and use it to drive wherever they need to go that isn't their job.

You could argue that Elon Musk's "world-changing" companies were built on the back of those who only work 8 hours a day. All of those Tesla Model 3s aren't going to change the world on their own. They, of course, need working stiffs to drive them.