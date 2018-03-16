What's The Effective MPG Of An Electric Car? It Depends On Where You Live

There's always been a catch with electric cars. They have a reputation for being cleaner than gas-powered cars, but how clean they actually are largely depends on where the electricity used to charge them comes from. If it's from solar or wind power, you're doing great. But if your electricity comes from coal or natural gas, then driving will still produce greenhouse gases — just in an indirect way.

The good news is that, according to new calculations by the Union of Concerned Scientists, driving an electric car is, on average, way greener than driving a gasoline car — and electric vehicles just keep getting greener. That's because our power grid is gradually moving away from coal and toward renewable power.

Here's a map showing how efficient electric vehicles were, by region and in terms equivalent to miles per gallon of gasoline, in 2009:

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d89a45945d03490db9a7305d536a77e0_3a0fd41251c34757a1c37dd6b63d9deb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Back then, electric vehicles were less efficient than fuel-efficient gasoline cars in many parts of the country that relied on dirty power sources. But take a look at the comparable map for 2016:​

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6bf5c985bf0f44ebb1fcaf95709d8024_3a0fd41251c34757a1c37dd6b63d9deb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

As you can see, electric vehicles have gotten cleaner across the board. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists,

Seventy-five percent of people now live in places where driving on electricity is cleaner than a 50 MPG gasoline car. And based on where people have already bought EVs, electric vehicles now have greenhouse gas emissions equal to an 80 MPG car, much lower than any gasoline-only car available.



[Union of Concerned Scientists]

Even if you were using the same electric vehicle in 2016 as you were in 2009, you'd still be emitting less carbon, because your electricity sources would have gotten greener. Assuming America keeps investing in renewable energy, there's no reason to think that older electric cars won't keep getting more and more efficient over time. Good luck finding a gasoline car that can say the same.