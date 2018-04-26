NOBODY WON

Americans' Political Apathy During The 2016 Election, Mapped

Look, we know you probably don't want to dwell on the 2016 election any more than you have to, so we'll make this quick. You probably know that lots and lots and lots of eligible voters didn't vote in 2016 — about 109 million, to be exact. So what if not voting counted as a vote? What if the 2016 election were a contest between Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, the various third-party candidates... and "nobody"?

"Nobody" would have totally swept, as this map from Redditor delugetheory (also known as Philip Kearney) shows.

 

Damn, Arizona and Hawaii. You really, really didn't like either candidate, did you?

[Via Reddit]

