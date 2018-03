​This incredible creation from Twitter user @josefkenny is somehow both the perfect version of the Beatles' classic "Eleanor Rigby" and the ideal soundtrack for a Pokémon battle.

Here's the MIDI chart:

i present to you all. my latest masterwork: the ELEANOR RIGBY BATTLE THEME pic.twitter.com/JdxBjC2LmE — josef (@josefkenny) March 16, 2018





You can also hear the full version of the tune over at Josef Kenny's Soundcloud:





It's a critical hit.