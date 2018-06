​Own goals are rough, but sometimes all you can do is throw up your hands and move on. Such was the case for Egypt's Ahmed Fathi, whose attempted clearance bounced off his knee and squirted into the bottom corner of the net:





Russia quickly added a second and a third goal, which should put the game to bed.

Update, 3:30 PM: But wait, Egypt's Mo Salah has pulled one back from the penalty spot.